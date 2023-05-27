Fashion
Groom in a bright green jacket and a Terry Plutos Faith & You house wedding dress
CLEVELAND, Ohio I didn’t think I’d end up doing any wedding columns, but it’s a subject that touches readers. In the near future, I will use some of the answers from my previous column on the price of marriages and the courage to break off an engagement, no matter what it looks like to others.
But I love this from Ann Heyward:
A wedding is often the first real exercise in decision-making as a couple. Don’t follow the expectations of others, especially social media. Think about how the day reflects your values as a couple.
Maybe it’s because I’m masculine and dense about these things, but it never occurred to me that marriage is the first decision-making exercise as a couple. But it is, at least in terms of being the first major decision after agreeing to get married.
You can either plan your wedding or let others impose their will on you.
A warning sign is if one person wants a huge, elaborate, and expensive wedding, and the other wants to keep it small, simple, and yes to be kind frugal.
If it can’t be fixed without a part feeling trampled, be careful.
Or if both parties agree on the type of marriage, but can’t resist pressure from other family members to have it their own way, trouble will likely follow.
Here’s the disclaimer: suppose both parties want a big wedding, but also want the parents to pay for it. Suppose the parents can’t or won’t do it, that’s something the couple has to work out. Too many young couples expect someone else to pay for an expensive wedding.
The average wedding costs $30,000. A man wrote to me that he had paid for two weddings, the combined cost was $90,000. If people want and can afford it, that’s wonderful. But the wedding should be much more than the wedding day.
ONCE UPON A TIME
Roberta and I knew each other almost four years before our marriage. We met in German class during my freshman year at Hiram College. A year later, my father was fired. I was moved to Cleveland State to live in my home. The idea was to save tuition and work while graduating from high school with a major in social sciences and a minor in English.
Roberta is two years older. We stayed in touch after she earned a degree in biology and worked as a lab technician at Metro General Hospital in Cleveland.
After graduating from CSU, I sent out at least 50 resumes with copies of stories I wrote while working part-time at the old Cleveland Press. I also sold three stories to the old Plain Dealer Sunday Magazine during my studies.
It was in the days of typewriters. And who typed all those cover letters and resumes?
A guess.
The same woman who has lived with me for the past 45 years, serving as the rough cut on my books and many of my stories.
We were sort of unofficially engaged. When I got a job offer from the Greensboro (NC) News-Record, I moved south. Within weeks, I knew we were to get married.
But I also became fearful. My parents had a rocky marriage. My mother knew Roberta well and loved her, but she also remembered being an 18-year-old bride who soon married my father when World War II broke out.
She wanted me to wait. Roberta and I knew each other much better than my parents when they were married. Finally, Roberta pushed me over the finish line: Get married, or it was over.
PLAN THE WEDDING
I don’t remember a long discussion about our marriage. I wanted three things:
- Keep it small.
- Get married in a church.
- Have a chocolate wedding cake.
Roberta was on board for that. We got married at St. Clements Episicol Church, his church in Greenville, Pennsylvania. His mother, Elizabeth Monroe, took over the marriage. Roberta is a no frills person. For her, the smaller the better.
The guest list was about 20. His mother had Robertas dressed. Her veil was passed down from several generations of women in her mother’s family.
I got married in what now looks like an ugly 1970s style gaudy green jacket. Roberta mentioned that we needed to find green pants to match that awful coat she made. YIKES!
No member of our wedding party was asked to wear anything other than what they wanted. Even in our early twenties we knew that marriage was about committing to each other and not a style statement to impress others.
My mother-in-law secured the church and hosted a small reception at the Greenville Country Club.
That was it. I guess the cost couldn’t have been more than $1500.
And yes, we had a chocolate cake!
YES, 45 YEARS!
I got this email from Gwen Smith, who also got married in 1977 the same year I married Roberta.
We paid for most of the wedding…the parents contributed what they could. We had a Christmas wedding (December 30) and saved on church flowers.
My bridesmaids made their dresses and capes. I made and decorated their fur muffs. The groomsmen wore holly boutonnieres that my husband got from his boss’ holly farm. I made a large silk rose and a rosary of beads to wrap Mother Mary’s hands around the Pieta statue.
Our invitations were printed on Christmas cards. We walked down the aisle to Oh Come All Ye Faithful, and Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel was the Communion anthem. Because Elvis Presley died that year, music before the ceremony included I Cant Help Falling in Love With You. Barbra Streisands Evergreen was the reflective anthem.
I wore my mother’s dress and my communion veil..both a little modified. People were amazed at the beauty of it all. It’s a night that we often remember after 45 years… magical!
Maybe these stories seem to come from another era, but I’m not presenting them to tell you what to do. Rather, to present an alternative to the marriage industrial complex that puts many couples and their parents in debt before anyone even says so.
