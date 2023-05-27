Queen Camila’s coronation designer makes a surprising reveal about the dress | royal | News





The designer of Queen Camilla’s coronation dress revealed he was asked in a “very relaxed” way to design the dress. A close friend of the Queen, Bruce Oldfield had the honor of designing Her Majesty’s dress for the ceremony earlier this month. King Charles and Camilla were officially crowned in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in front of the royal family.

Beneath her coronation robe, the Queen wore a modern, floor-length ivory Peau de Soie silk robe designed by Mr Oldfield, embroidered with silver and gold flowers and a festive bunting. The dress also featured the names of her children and grandchildren and the floral crests of the four nations of the United Kingdom. During an appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Mr Oldfield revealed he was asked in a ‘casual and casual’ way to design the dress. He said: “People called it the crowning achievement of my career, but the career is not over yet. It was a great honour. “It was asked in a very, casual, casual way. She said, ‘Oh, can you do my coronation dress? And I was like, ‘Oh yes, ma’am.'”

The King and Queen are now set for a second coronation later this summer in a special Scottish ceremony. During the ceremony, which is due to take place in the first week of July, the Royal Family will be presented with the honors of Scotland. The King will hold a garden party in Edinburgh on July 4, the first since the start of his reign last September, alongside a host of other engagements, with the ceremony due to follow. It will likely be a smaller affair than the ceremony at Westminster Abbey which hosted around 2,000 guests.

As well as the ceremony, the King and Queen also joined thousands of guests at Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert. Charles and Camilla were seen dancing and singing with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That from the royal box. Last week the couple stepped out for their first joint public appearance since celebrating during a visit to Covent Garden in central London.

