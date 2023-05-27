Fashion
British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers hails sheer volume of clothing options to help during period – ‘Things are looking up’
British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers has welcomed the increase in clothing options to help female athletes cope with the rules.
As part of “The Period Panel,” a conversation marking Menstrual Hygiene Day on Sunday, May 28, Sawyers spoke about her experience competing in elite sport while simultaneously addressing “the worry” rules.
Sawyers was joined by Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui, Arsenal striker Jodie Taylor and women’s health and performance expert Dr Emma Ross.
When Chennaoui asked her if she’d ever been embarrassed in her competitive clothes while on her period, and if that had played a role in her psychological approach to performance, Sawyers replied, “So the first thing I’m going to say, c is he [the clothing] is a choice.
“The smaller ones, the little kind of briefs I wear is a choice. There are longer shorts out there; I think some people are concerned that we have to wear tiny briefs. There are larger ones available , probably not long enough the ones available and there have been conversations about it, but that will be for another day.
“I personally always say my periods have ‘FOMO’ [fear of missing out] because every time I have a major championship, no matter the time, my rules are like ‘ah something’s going on, I want to be here’! So I’m very used to competing during my period. And I kind of got used to how to deal with that. And not to really worry about leaks or anything.
“But I think people underestimate the kind of worry it can cause and the impact on performance that just thinking about it can have on an athlete. Besides just changing so women can wear darker clothes many brands are now doing period proof workout clothes so shorts and leggings and such – there are a lot of menstrual pants available on the market so I think if you take a look now things are looking up in terms of period clothing made specifically for I think it’s really on the rise and it’s something I was really excited to see the availability of things like that.
“Sportswear brands work with vintage pants companies, and then the sportswear brands themselves – for people who prefer not to wear underwear under their leggings or under their shorts – they’re ensure that sport is accessible to people and women throughout their cycle.
“From time to time it’s been a worry for me, often because I’ll be competing, and my period comes. It’s usually the first day, the heaviest day, but I just got used to it. So I have now I have a formula I know what to do I know what to have on hand I know what to have ready in my bag I know how many times I have to go to toilet and put everything under control.”
Gold medalist Jazmin Sawyers of Great Britain performs in the women’s long jump final during day three of the European Athletics Indoor Championships at Atakoy Arena on March 5, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image credit: Getty Images
“This is what we would call cyclical resilience,” Dr Ross added. “So it’s like you know your cycle, you know what’s going to happen and you know what you need and so you have all these habits now that ‘OK, it’s happened’.
“It wasn’t supposed to, but okay, take these habits from what I do so that I feel good and can go out and compete and jump brilliantly, and that’s where we all have to happen as women, right? So that we can really navigate our cycle in such a positive way.”
“I think the awareness of that now and the way clubs and organizations are ready to make changes is very nice.
“I hate white shorts. I’m really happy to get rid of them.”
“People underestimate worry” – Sawyers on competing on your period
