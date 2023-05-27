On Selling Sunset, fashion rhymes with business

Comment this story Comment

In the high-stakes deals and stabs in the back of Selling Sunset, the Netflix reality show that follows the drama of Los Angeles residential real estate company The Oppenheim Group, one of the biggest characters never do not speak. He cannot form a thought. It can’t even do a bargain, but depending on how you use it, it might help you land one.

Were talking, of course, about clothes.

In the show, whose sixth season debuted last week, real estate agents stunned (and bewildered) audiences with cocktail dresses that lace up the front, glass bustiers, huge blazers that also reveal lots of skin and tiny leather gloves. Memes extol the weirdness of clothes. Selling agents Sunset showing up at an open house at 2 p.m., one user posted alongside three images of actress Megan Fox in ultra-revealing cut-out dresses and heavy makeup.

You think you know what the clothes look like, another Twitter user said. And then you watch Selling Sunset.

We all recognize how fashion plays into our roles and how important it is that we, as the audience says, serve up looks, says Chelsea Lazkani, who joined the show last season.

For viewers accustomed to switching between sweatpants to zoom and broadcast on the couch and taming the partings worn for half-hearted returns to the office, Selling Sunset’s clothes seem to defy everything, including weekend clothes and business casual.

Newcomer (and Nick Cannon’s lover) Bre Tiesi frequently appears on the show in a Thierry Mugler blazer with huge, almost wicked shoulder pads that cut away to reveal the lower quarter of her breasts. It makes me feel edgy, but sexy, but classy, ​​Tiesi says.

The show’s stars often show up for a day at work in neon cocktail attire, like a neon green fitted dress by David Koma that Davina Potratz wore midway through season six that has a lace-up cutout at the chest. I think if you reveal too much skin, you take away your beauty, says Potratz. So I try to focus on one part of my lower or upper body.

Some of the cast members’ outfits even seem to resist the very logic of the garment itself. In one scene, Emma Hernan wears a black dress whose bodice is a latticework of silk straps. She puts a bust in the dress and another cast member drinks it from her perch in the silky grate as Hernan obligingly leans forward. In another scene, Lazkani arrives at the office in a white suit jacket and matching pants and underneath, a white bikini top whose cups are two huge white flowers.

Amanza Smith, who often wears cornrows or Bjork-like buns, cries in a nude tattoo top that stretches all over her hands, awkwardly wiping away her tears with her nude tattoo-covered fingers. In fact, a number of cast members inexplicably spend their days wearing gloves in Los Angeles! In full record temperature! Lazkani says she wears them when I want to be in my male era. When you see someone wearing gloves on TV, she says, they’re always about to get messy. Doing surgery, committing a crime, or just getting your hands dirty with drama.

The shows’ elaborate wardrobe also marks a departure from the style of producer and creator Adam DiVellos’ previous shows, The Hills and Laguna Beach, whose stars are widely credited with ushering in the cliché girl basic, complete with bootcut jeans, leggings and stretch t-shirts. .

Instead, flashy designers like Versace, LaQuan Smith and Dion Lee are cast favorites. Forget quiet luxury. These garments command attention by encouraging lingering, even distracting stares, and refuse to apologize for it.

The team behind the show encouraged extravagant clothing, cast members say. I think the manufacturing [started to] focus a bit more on looks and fashion, and they would make slow-motion entrances into scenes and really showcase people who were wearing more daring or outrageous outfits, Potratz says. So, of course, we also noticed that. We all want to look good and stand out, and everyone is stepping up and going harder and trying to see what kind of fun fashion they can experience.

Potratz also points to the influence of Christine Quinn, who left at the end of last season under a cloud of murky ethics. She’s dressed above and beyond, Potratz says, and even appeared as a celebrity guest at a number of New York fashion shows over the past fashion season. (Quinn declined to comment for this story.)

But perhaps no one pushes the boundaries of plausibility more than Lazkanis. In an early episode, she arrives at a broker who basically opens a cocktail party for brokers to show off a new property, where the drama frequently shows crescendos wearing a strapless white porcelain dress with a leather handbag with a sculpted front. to resemble the female anatomy. This piece was by artist Stef Van Looveren; Lazkani says she wanted to use the show to spotlight independent designers.

In another scene, she meets a fellow broker for coffee in a leather belted skirt by Diesel. an item that went viral on high fashion social media this year, when shoppers realized it was practically implausible as a skirt and has difficulty sitting down. (She eventually does, though the angle of her chair pinches her below the hips.)

But wait a minute, aren’t all these people selling multi-million dollar real estate? Lazkani says showing her personality through her clothes helps her customers see her as a real person. Tiesi says her costume helps her feel like a boss. You dress for the job you want, she says.

Keeping up with Oppenheim’s colleagues is no easy task. Almost all of the cast members use stylists, several have said in interviews. Stylists can charge between $800 and $2,000 per look, on top of which cast members pay to rent the clothes, which is usually 20% of the retail price. Some work with showrooms that lend or allow them to rent samples. (Some, like Lazkani, don’t use a stylist and buy all their clothes.)

Does the show help the cast with all these costs? Absolutely not, says Tiesi. They don’t help us at all.

Cast members say they usually spent two or more hours doing their hair and makeup, there are spray tans, manicures and pedicures to do, after all and some, like Tiesi, told the production that they would only film one scene per day to keep their wardrobe prep to a minimum. (Cast members say they actually dress like this even when not filming, only dressing up on rare occasions. It’s brand new, Tiesi says of his sense of style .)

Others describe a relentless pursuit to have enough outfits: maybe you start the day filming at the office, there’s an outfit, then you need another look for a birthday dinner tonight- there. And let’s say someone is having a fight at dinner (Did you contact my client behind my back? Did you confront someone badly at a party three scenes ago?!) and you might find yourself having to film a scene the next morning, confronting or comforting someone, that’s another outfit. You kind of have to have stuff ready to go, says Potratz.

It can be exhausting, she says, because you have to do all the preparations, then the drama happens, then you have to plan the next outfit.

But it’s not This tiring. I could never be worn out with fashion, says Tiesi.