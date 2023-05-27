Should dentists have dress codes? The Toledos weigh





Local dentist April Davis said she understands why private practices might enforce a dress code, but the ultimate goal is to make sure patients are comfortable.

TOLEDO, Ohio For many, the connection between mental health, oral health and physical appearance may not seem obvious. For an Ohio dentist, their choice to impose a dress code on their office for patients has gained traction on social media. WTOL 11 asked the people of Toledo what they thought about having a dress code for the dentist. Many referred to the old adage “Dress well to feel good”. But that can conflict with wanting to be comfortable at the dentist. Some believe that the cost of care should not also come at the expense of comfort. “Have you seen how expensive health care is in this country? I can show up naked. Pull my tooth out,” Dave Crumbley said. “People should feel comfortable going to get a healthcare-related service for them,” she said. “Feel non-judgmental in this area.” For Gemma Sommers, dressing comfortably is important given the uncomfortable operations that can occur at the dentist. “Sometimes when you’re at the dentist, you’re working on your teeth. Sometimes it hurts. So you want to be comfortable,” Gemma Sommers said. April Davis has been a dentist for 11 years and currently works in Waterville. She understands the need for comfort. Since she’s worked in public health for years, she’s seen it all in terms of dress code. Over the past five years in his private practice, graceful smilesDavis said she was able to see both sides of the dress code argument. While Davis has no dress code to graceful smilesshe said she understood and supported why a private practice would ask for one. “You work hard as a private owner to create that atmosphere for your patients,” she said. “Not just your patients, but you and your team. So they have every right to implement these policies for their practice.” However, Davis’ immediate approach to office dress code came from a different angle: mental health. She said she probably wouldn’t make a drastic appearance policy. She said coming to the dentist isn’t just about the teeth. This involves checking the patient as a whole, not just the mouth the dentist is operating on. “Let me dive into a conversation. ‘How are you?’ No, how are your teeth today? ‘How are you?’ said Dr. Davis. “We are oral doctors of the mouth. So we don’t just look at it. But your mouth is connected to your whole body.” According to Oral Health Foundation and the National Library of Medicine, mental health problems can go hand in hand with oral health problems. Anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder can cause neglect, tooth loss, or excessive brushing and flossing. Some people WTOL 11 spoke to said the attention to looks could just be an age difference. “It may be my generation, but that’s how I feel,” said Cathy Limes. “I feel like I have to be, I always say you have to look in the mirror no matter what you do.” Susan Jagielski said that as long as your clothes are clean, it doesn’t make a big difference. Denise Turk brought up the fact that dressing well is not always an option for everyone. “I wouldn’t walk out of my house dressed like that, but there are people, that’s all they have,” Turk said. Regardless of opinions on the matter, Davis said the goal is communication. Whether it’s a difference of opinion or a specific choice, it’s about speaking respectfully. This way, there is space to create a safe, non-judgmental space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/dentists-dress-code-toledoans-opinions/512-db9fd974-9b9d-46ba-a9d3-dd84e8fd94ed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos