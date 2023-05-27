Fashion
Travel experts reveal what you should never wear on a plane
From the days of flying in your Sunday outfit to wearing those velor tracksuits on the flight, airplane attire has changed a lot over the years. Choosing what to wear these days could mean wearing your pajamas or choosing your favorite outfit to go out on as soon as you land.
But there are some things not to do when it comes to your flight wardrobe, no matter what. If you’re not sure what to wear on a plane for your next trip, before you leave for the airport, check out this helpful information from various travel experts.
The shoe
Travel Consultant and Product Manager at Businessclass.com Adeel Khan has the details on what to wear in flight, and it starts with what you put on your feet. Or should not put on your feet.
- No tight shoes
- Please no flip flops
- no bare feet
You know you’ll have to take your shoes off, but there are always people wearing the most complicated lace-up shoes that take forever to undo. Khan knows this “can cause delays during security and can also make you feel uncomfortable during the flight.”
RatePunk CEO Justin Albertynas says to stick to “light, comfortable shoes” so your legs don’t get tired from all those airport walks. Still, don’t go too far the other way, as Albertynas’ shoe bans include “top of my list for men, flip flops, followed by sandals and Birkenstocks.”
And please, please, no bare feet. You don’t want to know what’s on the airport floor, but if your feet tend to be somewhat smelly, wearing socks is also a courtesy to those around you.
Jumping accessories
Everyone agrees that it’s best to keep your accessories to a minimum when traveling. BIPOC entrepreneur and the director and travel consultant at Nepal Trekking Team Balaram Thapa believes that “wearing expensive items or excessive jewelry can attract unwanted attention”.
Khan wants you to “avoid clothes with metallic accents” so you don’t set off the metal detector. It also holds the line if you have to take off a bunch of props then again while everyone has to wait for you to put everything back on. Stash it in your bag or leave it at home.
Travel Expert at Asaptickets Mercedes Zack wisely points out that certain accessories are “more likely to get you flagged by the TSA”, so it’s best to skip as many accessories as possible anyway.
Thapa had another big point with accessories, reminding you to “avoid strong perfumes or colognes.” Khan agrees that it’s “best to avoid anything that could be overwhelming”. If you don’t want to smell strong cologne the whole flight, don’t do it to someone else.
Another thing you might not think about at the moment is the dryness of your eyes if you have contacts. For theft, keep the contacts in the case. Zach’s advice is to “consider bringing a pair of glasses instead if you plan to work on your computer or read on the plane.”
The outfit itself
- No tight or restrictive clothing
- Keep Offensive Logos Tidy
- No shorts
- Nothing that wrinkles easily
If your flight is fast or for hours you want to be able to sit in your seat without constantly touching your clothes. According to Thapa, choose “breathable fabric that will give you the flexibility to move around.” Zack agrees, choosing to avoid “anything tight, like skinny jeans or fitted jackets.”
Another item never to wear is shorts. Just wear pants and leave the shorts on for your arrival at your destination. Dean of International Education at Endicott College Warren Jaferian says: “Airplane seats are rarely, if ever, cleaned, so from a purely hygienic point of view, avoid direct contact with dirty surfaces.”
Avoid offensive clothing – for obvious reasons – but yYou also never know why the TSA will report someone. But as Thapa points out, these types of items could “create discomfort for fellow passengers,” so save your offensive graphic tee for the night out with the guys.
If you’re going somewhere as soon as you land, be sure to wear fabrics that won’t wrinkle from sitting too long. If you’re not sure if you’ll have a steamer where you’re going, leave these items at home.
Don’t do
- Don’t be afraid to wear diapers
You never know if that plane will freeze or the air won’t work and you know you can’t avoid a sweat. Wear a few light layers so you can adjust to the conditions you will be sitting in.
Khan knows that layering options “allow for flexibility and comfort.” Zach says layering is also a good idea to “save space in your luggage.” Every little bit counts when you need to pack for the holidays.
After choosing your clothes, do a simple swipe of those tricky passes to make sure you don’t make a travel outfit mistake. Do it for yourself too. You have to think possible flight delays or layovers, where you might be seated in these clothes longer than expected. We know that flying in general gives people enough stress, so help yourself by knowing what not to wear on a plane to have one less thing to worry about.
