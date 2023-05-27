Fashion Sakala bags gear up as Rangers claim win at St Mirren





Fashion Sakala netted a brace as Rangers capped off their Premiership season with a 3-0 win over St Mirren at Paisley. Both sides had little to play for but the Gers striker was determined to leave a lasting impression on the campaign, scoring after a solo run after 26 minutes before adding a second just after the break with a similar stroke and finish. Form-again Croatia striker Antonio Colak came off the bench for Rangers to score a 77th-minute third as the relegated Ibrox side to finish runners-up to champions Celtic enjoyed a comfortable trophyless end to their season . Boss Michael Beale, who took over from Giovanni Van Bronckhorst last November, has already begun the squad overhaul which he hopes can overcome. Never. The Saints had reached the top six for the first time under the current league format, but were winless in their previous six games. However, manager Stephen Robinson had stressed that the season had been a success and for the latest venture it was the league debut of goalkeeper Peter Urminsky and the first starts of the season for midfielder Coalan Boyd-Munce and forward Lewis Jamieson. For the visitors, goalkeeper Robby McCrorie replaced starting Allan McGregor, midfielders Ryan Jack and Ianis Hagi and starting striker Rabbi Matondo. Friends defender Ryan Strain was injured after just six minutes and before being substituted by Marcus Fraser, Matondo curled in a shot from the edge of the penalty area which just escaped Urminsky’s left post. Sakalas’ goal came when he received a pass from left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, slalomed across the Saints penalty area past some black and white shirts before his shot hit Paisley defender Scott Tanser and limped off on the line. The visiting supporters at the other end of the pitch seemed to take a long time to realize the ball was in the net. Moments later, McCrorie made a decent header save from captain Mark OHaras before the Rangers keeper was caught by Curtis Main as he attempted a Jamieson cross, with the Paisley striker collecting a booking from the referee Matthew MacDermid for his problems. Less than three minutes into the restart, Sakala added a second, again coming from the left avoiding tackles and this time his low drive was clean and powerful as the ball passed past Urminsky. St Mirren slowly began to work their way into the game, pushing Rangers back and giving them some defense to do. Beale made a quadruple substitution in the 67th minute, bringing in Adam Devine, Borna Barasic, Scott Arfield and Colak with skipper James Tavernier, Yilmaz, Hagi and Sakala. The changes did little to put off the buddies who were working hard to get a lifeline in the game. However, after firing a shot wide of the target from outside the box, Colak fired the ball in from close range, after Todd Cantwells’ corner from the right was grazed by Nicolas Raskin, before being cheered on by Rangers supporters behind the goal. . The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox SoccerSt MirrenPA

