Candice Swanepoel sizzles in red dress for sunglasses ad after getting close to Harry Styles





MODEL Candice Swanepoel is a sight for sore eyes as she lenses a hand selling swish sunglasses. The 34-year-old watches a vision in a red strappy dress, showing off Carolina Herreras summer sunglasses. 3 Model Candice Swanepoel looks amazing in a red dress for a new sunglasses campaign Credit: Capture Media Agency 3 Candice is reportedly romantically involved with Harry Styles Credit: Capture Media Agency Candice, romantically linked to singer Harry Styles, 29, is definitely one to watch. Harry, who split from actress Olivia Wilde, 39, in March, has reportedly grown closer to the South African beauty, 34. A source said: Harry is one of the biggest music superstars in the world, so it’s no surprise that his models are lining up to date him. He has a history with Victorias Secretmodels and has been linked to six other people who have all appeared in their fashion shows. Candice is one of Victorias Secrets most successful angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her. Harry and Candice met in 2017 when he performed at the Shanghai Lingerie Brands Show. Over the years, the former One Direction star has enjoyed a long romantic history with their runway models. He was first linked to fellow BritCara Delevingne in early 2013. He then went public with American beauty Kendall Jenne in 2014, but they split three months later. Harry then moved on to AustrianNadine Leopoldin 2015, but they eventually broke up due to busy work schedules. That same year, Harry enjoyed brief romances with Portuguese Angel Sara Sampaio and New Zealander Georgia Fowler. Harrys 2017 song Kiwi is rumored to be about his short-lived romance with Georgia. After their split, Harry rekindled his relationship with Kendall, before she died in 2016. The heartthrob has revealed she’s featured prominently on her self-titled debut album. 3 Harry Styles has bonded with a number of Victoria’s Secret models

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8220965/candice-swanepoel-red-dress-harry-styles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos