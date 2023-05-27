Dress rehearsal for Elks starters vs. Bombers Saturday – Edmonton





The Edmonton Elks’ main training camp opened on Sunday, May 14 and, for all intents and purposes, camp will end on Saturday as the Elks play their second and final pre-season game against the Edmonton Blue Bombers. Winnipeg on Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks played their first pre-season game on Victoria Day in Calgary and faced a delayed kickoff due to air quality issues and an hour delay at halftime due to lightning. In the end, the Elks were able to see their hopes play up to a 29-24 loss against the Stampeders. The Elks received strong performances from quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Kai Locksley who both passed for over 100 yards and each threw a touchdown pass. Receiver Maurice Ffrench caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Running back Shannon Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards for an average of 6.5 yards. The story continues under the ad On Saturday, the prospects will have their time again to impress the Elks brass, but the starters will see action for the first time this season. There’s a lot of hype around the Elks’ new receiving corps led by 2022 Most Outstanding Player nominee Eugene Lewis, Steven Dunbar Jr who just completed his first 1,000-year career season, and the dynamic Kyran Moore who will be the specialist for the return of the Elks. They join a receiving corps that includes Dillon Mitchell who recorded just under 700 yards in eight games last season. Third-year quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who will be a CFL starter for the first time in his CFL career, will deliver the ball. Cornelius, who has 2,768 passing yards with 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns, said he and the receivers are doing their best to find chemistry. “We feel like we’re on the right track right now, but there’s always room for improvement,” Cornelius said. “You know, when receivers start playing fast and stop thinking, that’s when they come up and make big plays.” Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius in training camp and working with new targets on offense https://megaphone.link/CORU4938490444 The Elks will have week three of the preseason schedule next week, which means the Elks won’t play their next game until June 11, which is the season opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Head coach Chris Jones says starters need to get valuable playing time and make it count. The story continues under the ad “I want to see us go out and execute offensive and defensive patterns properly,” Jones said. “Do whatever they were taught to do for the first week or two of camp. Just tackle and do all the basic things good teams do. Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on the importance of Saturday’s pre=season final for his team https://megaphone.link/CORU5093179383 Related News Stamps weather storm and elk for 29-24 preseason win A handful of veterans won’t play Saturday, including defensive back Aaron Grymes, defensive back Scott Hutter and defensive tackle J-Min Pelley. The Bombers are expected to bring a veteran roster to Edmonton. Here are the planned offensive and defensive entries for the Elks: Offense Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius Running back: Kevin Brown (fullback: Tanner Green) Offensive line: Andrew Garnett, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Manny Arceneaux, Steven Dunbar Jr., Vincent Forbes-Mombleau Defense Defensive line: Jake Ceresna, Kony Ealy, Daniel Ross, AC Leonard Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo The story continues under the ad Defensive backs: Ed Gainey, CJ Jones, Louchiez Purifoy, Christian Campbell, Antonio Mitchell II You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s preseason finale for the Elks as they host the Bombers on 630 CHED with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 12:30 p.m. The opening kickoff on Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell. Hear the analysis of former Edmonton football offensive lineman and two-time Gray Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will report from the Elks margin.

