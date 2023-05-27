New Designers presents 10 award-winning fashion and textile projects

Dezeen School Shows: Brutalism-influenced clothing and a biomaterial that combines black and seaweed are included in Dezeen’s latest school show by New Designers.

Also included are a textile collection that draws inspiration from the colors and energy found in Asian markets and a clothing collection that uses mechanized knitting and leatherwork.

School: New creators

Course: BA Fashion and Textiles

Statement:

“New Designers is an annual showcase of the UK’s most innovative emerging talent.

“Since its inception 38 years ago, New Designers has provided a platform for over 3,000 graduates to present their visionary ideas to industry professionals and the public each year.

“The event takes place over two weeks, with different disciplines highlighted during the first and second week, covering fashion, textiles, furniture, product design, illustration and more.”

“The first week of the show runs from June 28 to July 1, the second week runs from July 5 to 8 at the Business Design Center in London.”

A Garment Worth Trusting by Morgan Griffiths Hagan

“In an industry fueled by overconsumption, ‘A Garment to Trust’ celebrates the beauty of wearing and wearing a garment.

“Drawing inspiration from the solidity and permanence of Brutalist architecture, this collection is all about longevity, durability and versatility.

“Brutalism celebrates the use of quality materials and thoughtful construction, which was applied at every stage of the design process, from initial visual research to careful planning of the final collection.

“Research on utilitarian design and workwear highlights the importance of having clothes you can count on and trust.

“This collection was designed with the user experience in mind – unisex, durable, waterproof and multi-seasonal, the garment is a durable and wearable solution that modern consumers will cherish for years to come.”

Student: Morgan Griffiths Hagan

School: DJCAD, University of Dundee

Course: BDes Hons Textile Design

Untitled by Emma Shoesmith

“Illustrations created with gouache and gold ink form the basis of my mixed media collection. My botanical artworks are translated using processes such as digital printing, laser engraving and embroidery.

“Additional details are added implementing traditional goldsmithing and sublimation printing.

“The creative process allowed me to explore and engage with a balanced and grounded color palette, enhanced by my signature use of gold.”

Student: Emma Cobbler

School: Falmouth University

Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design

Craft heritage by Lucy Dollery

“‘Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today and what we pass on to future generations’ – UNESCO.

“Artisanal Heritage celebrates the integration of heritage craftsmanship into contemporary design, emphasizing the value of quality and longevity.

“As an artisan designer, I use skills such as machine knitting and crochet to create designs that incorporate leather elements, drawing inspiration from protected heritage sites across the UK.

“My work raises awareness of endangered crafts and their cultural significance, paying homage to their enduring legacy, inspiring future generations to continue to value and preserve these priceless treasures.”

Student: Lucy Dollery

School: University of Montfort

Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design / Fashion Textile Design

Textiles printed by Niamh Clement

“My research was motivated by objects and textiles found in markets, charity shops, archival collections and museum artifacts.

“These heterogeneous collections express the varied and random character of tastes, stories and human lives.

“Even items that have been lost or donated by others, which may seem mundane, have personal meaning to owners and their connection to these items can tell stories of their lives.

“I have created a personal archive of objects that I have connected with, looking at the texture, pattern and color they have and deconstructing them to reimagine them in my own style.

“My use of found fabrics not only stems from this interest in sustainability, but is also inspired by my interest in the layers of human life found in their objects.”

Student: Niamh Clement

School: Glasgow School of Art

Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design

A Creative Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Imperfections by Emma Kirkpatrick

“I wanted to raise awareness about the problem of food waste in the UK.

“I explored perfect and imperfect shapes to translate into my knitting developments.

“I also experimented with creating three-dimensional textured pieces, which reflect decay and distorted forms through the use of color and structure.”

Student: Emma Kirkpatrick

School: Heriot Watt University

Course: BA (Hons) Design for Textiles (Fashion, Interior, Art)

Dela Ball’s Sacred Talisman

“Drawing inspiration from objects, colors, environment, people and trends, I created new works, elevating the ordinary into something refreshing and with strong emotional concepts.

“Noticing the connections between the environment around me and myself fuels my work and the connections created as a result.

“As designers, I believe we have a responsibility to use our findings to raise awareness, educate, connect and inspire others.

“Revealing relationships and encouraging discovery in myself and my audience was an imperative goal when creating The Sacred Talisman.”

Student: ball beyond

School: UWTSD – Swansea College of Art

Course: BA (Hons) Surface Pattern and Textiles – Fashion

Untitled by Mia Rowe

“My project is to capture the visual and tactile properties of lichen to reflect how interaction with materials can enhance our emotional well-being.

“The symbiotic relationship between the lichen and its enablers reflects the bond people have with inanimate objects, and by exploring these properties, the collection reflects how we can reconnect with our environment to encourage moments of calm.

“This exploration of lichen has been reimagined as a collection of woven textiles for a protective interior space.

“The colors in my samples were carefully chosen to mimic the colors of lichen, with greens and browns to be grounded and yellow to provide a sense of resilience.

“My passion for the meditative process of woven textiles allows me to create fabrics with the user’s visual and tactile experience in mind.”

Student: mia rowe

School: Hereford College of the Arts

Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design

Cosmic Communications by Hannah Lyness

“My project explores technology, communications and space, inspired by installations at Tate Modern and the initial inspiration for the film A Space odyssey.

“The interior collection includes digital and hand-printed geometric fabrics, wallpapers, and laser-cut and stacked hard surface explorations.

“Designs explore bright colors, geometric and linear shapes, metallic finishes and textures. This collection was created for fun and playful home interiors.”

Student: Hannah Lyness

School: Bournemouth University of the Arts

Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design

Pattaya by Lily Cornell

“The Pattaya Collection explores the wonders of markets across Asia through a series of prints, each focusing on a particular location.

“The collection looks at these markets but also depicts the beauty of the flora and fauna that surround them. The prints use a variety of digital and traditional techniques to produce a series of exciting and diverse results.

“The vibrant colors of these markets have strongly influenced the energetic color palette, with the aim of bringing joy and fun back into interior spaces.”

Student: Lily Cornell

School: Colchester University Center

Course: BA (Hons) Fashion and Textiles

Future Membranes by Ruta Vronevskyte

“I design for the future of fashion, where the clothes we wear today are no longer appropriate due to climate change; where biosynthetic membranes have become the new form of clothing; where textiles are an extension of the body – a second skin.

“In recent years, damage to the environment has become more and more present and the call for alternative materials is becoming stronger, which led me to experiment with biomaterials based on red algae .

“Biomaterials cannot undergo traditional processes in textiles, such as printing – unconventional materials call for unconventional processes.

“To make the patterns, I used laser engraved, hand-assembled molds – the imagery I use to engrave the molds is inspired by the crochet pieces made by my late grandmother.

“Traditional craftsmanship is now translated into modern materials.”

Student: Ruta Vronevskyte

School: Edinburgh College of Art

Course: BA (Hons)/MA Textiles

