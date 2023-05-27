Fashion
Julia Fox showcases her unique sense of fashion in a dress made of hair and melted plastic
Julia Fox showed off her unique fashion sense as she headed out to dinner in Paris on Friday.
The 33-year-old actress and model turned heads in a sheer gown made from hair and melted plastic after stealing the show on the Cannes red carpet.
The Uncut Gems star’s daring ensemble showed off her trim figure on full display while leaving little to the imagination.
The bustier ultra-short dress hugged her hips and was paired with black heels with fabric hanging from the toes.
She wore a purplebag which also appeared to be plastic.
Julia shook aFierce makeup palette with purple and silver blush, well-defined eyeliner, pencil-thin eyebrows and blue-violet lipstick.
Her luscious brown tresses were worn straight in a wet look.
Julia recentlysaid PageSixthat in Cannes, she talked about a new film of which she is the author.
The fashion influencer is in pre-production on a film called Lipstick Palm, she shared, and she wrote the script with her friend Sara Apple.
The red carpet siren said the movie is a cross between Weekend at Bernie’s and Spring Breakers, and it promises to be over the top.
The mother-of-one added that the woman was in the lead, one being a drug addict and the other a nepo baby who has so many siblings it doesn’t matter.
And she added that there was “a dead body somewhere,” which would invite Weekend At Bernies comparisons.
Weekend At Bernies was a 1989 comedy starring Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman about insurance company employees who find their boss, Bernie, dead, after arriving home.
Spring Breakers was a 2013 film starring Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson on cstudents who rob a restaurant for money before going to Florida but are arrested
Fox has a background in film: she starred in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems and was also in 2021’s No Sudden Move.
But this time, she would also be working behind the camera.
“It’s about these two girls and they’re in LA,” Fox told the site.
She was interviewed on a yacht in Cannes during an event for the benefit of the Art of Elysium association.
She added: “They are classic.
“One is an aspiring actress and the other is a nepotistic baby, but her father had seven children so the pool was diluted.
“They are drug addicts, so they are recovering, but they are still going back and forth. We have a sugar daddy.
And, sure enough, she noted, “There’s a corpse involved somewhere.”
She feels good about her chances of succeeding as a writer in Hollywood.
“My friends always say I would make a great dictator, but what I hope they mean is I would make a great director,” she joked.
Earlier this year, Fox said thatbeing “a little delusional” helped herto succeed.
The actress believes her strong-willed attitude has been central to her film career.
When asked if she considered herself ambitious, Julia replied, “I think to get where you want in life, you have to be a little delusional. You gotta be like, “I’m gonna be that b****, ‘you know?”‘
The star – who dated Kanye West in 2022 – also feels she has changed markedly over the past 12 months.
Julia – who has a two-year-old son called Valentino – said: “I’ve definitely changed.” I feel different from even, like, last year.
|
