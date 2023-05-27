Five Jackets Make GCAA All-Region Golf Team Mens Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Norman Okla. The five starters for the 11e-Georgia Tech Golf Team Senior Class Bartley Forrester, Connor Howe And Ross Steelmanjunior Christo Lamprecht and freshman Hiroshi Tai were named to the PING All-East Region team selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The GCAA announced the selections for the best college players in six regions (the top 25 players from each region) on Saturday. The five Tech players are the best of any team on the Eastern Region’s 25-man roster, including No. 2-ranked North Carolina, which placed four on the team. Only Vanderbilt (Southeast), Illinois (Midwest) and Arizona State (West) also placed five players in their regions. Howe, Lamprecht and Steelman made the All-Atlantic Coast conference squad earlier this month. All five players are ranked in the top 100 nationally in either the Golfstat Rankings or the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, while Lamprecht, Steelman and Howe are in the top 40 in both rankings. The quintet were the core of a Yellow Jackets team that won the 2023 ACC Championship, beating Wake Forest in the championship game and beating Duke in the semifinals after winning the 54-hole stroke play portion of the championship by 16 strokes. They also captured the NCAA Salem Regional in record fashion, posting a 53-under par to win the regional by eight strokes. Tech has finished second in five other tournaments, including three this spring. The fivefold combined for 20 individual top-10 finishes. The Yellow Jackets are competing in the NCAA Men’s Division I Golf Championship this weekend at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. 2023 ALL-EST REGION MEN’S GOLF TEAM Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

Ryan Burnett, North Carolina

Paul Conroy, Chattanooga

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State

David Ford, North Carolina

Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Alex Heffner, Davidson

John Houk, Chattanooga

Connor Howe, Georgia Tech

Walker Isley, UNC Wilmington

Ben James, Virginia

Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

William Love, Duke

Nick Lyerly, UNC Greensboro

Dylan Menante, North Carolina

Will Morlan, Furman

Kian Rose, Clemson

Luke Sample, Duke

Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech

Maxmilian Steinlechner, NC State

Andrew Swanson, Clemson

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech

Jonathan Yaun, Freedom Alexandre-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations, and facilities support for Georgia Techs 400-plus student-athletes. Help develop the Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Vests, visit atfund.org. ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF The Georgia Techs golf team is in its 28e year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 72 tournaments during his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference championships, made 32 NCAA championship appearances, and been national runners-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook pageor following Twitter (@GTGolf) And instagram. For more information on Golf Tech, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

