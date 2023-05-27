Fashion
J.Crew quietly dropped a 2023 Memorial Day fashion sale
The long weekend is here and brands like Amazon, Spanx and Nordstrom are taking advantage of it by delivering unbeatable sales. But J.Crew, my favorite retailer, takes the cake with their show-stopping Long Weekend Savings Event.
Right now you can head to the fashion brand and save up to 60% off all sales items (yes, all) and up to 40% off almost everything else. Locking in that Memorial Day sale is also simple; all you have to do is redeem the code WEEKEND at the register. The only difficult part? Decide what you will walk away with. Will you go for a perfect summer white buttonhole or one swimwear ready for the pool? But don’t get overwhelmed, I’m sharing my top 10 editor-approved picks so you can save time and shop with ease.
10 Editor-Approved Memorial Day Deals
- Spring Eyelet Garden Top$28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $128)
- FormKnit One Shoulder Tee$8 with code WEEKEND (Originally $50)
- Dylan strappy block heel$64 with code WEEKEND (Originally $228)
- SZ Blockprints x J.Crew One Piece$38 with code WEEKEND (Originally $128)
- Vintage ribbed high neck dress$77 with code WEEKEND (Originally $128)
- Scoop Neck Tank Top$18 with code WEEKEND (Originally $30)
- Collection Long taffeta dress with O-ring$66 with code WEEKEND (Originally $398)
- One Piece Tie-Back Cutout$28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $118)
- Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt$8 with code WEEKEND (Originally $35)
- Braided Braided Lucie Sandals$56 with code WEEKEND (Originally $198)
Perhaps one of the best selling J.Crew styles currently available is the High spring garden. Sure, the fitted sleeves, structured collar and deep v-neck are great, but what really stole my heart were the summer-perfect eyelet seams. Reminiscent of the Taylor Swifts two-piece set, the seasonal print is light, airy and ideal for warm weather. The top is available in three colors: white, pale pink and army green.
Buy now: $28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $128); jcrew.com
If floral designs aren’t your thing, consider a striped sailor top like Sydney Sweeney. The nautical blouse features a soft, stretchy fabric that flatters and smooths your body, while the one-shoulder construction amplifies the otherwise classic tee. This blouse will also add a sexy touch to your overall fit, whether you pair it with jeans, a skirt or sneakers. Even better, it rings in at just $8.
Buy now: $8 with code WEEKEND (originally $50); jcrew.com
J.Crew not only offers high-end shirts, but also offers applause-worthy shoes. I specifically have heart eyes for these braided sandals their raffia-inspired fabric just screams summer. The not too high heel also makes them ideal for many occasions, such as weddings, office days and morning brunches. For this reason, they are more than versatile and pair well with just about anything you already own.
Buy now: $56 with code WEEKEND (Originally $198); jcrew.com
Dresses tend to be a more expensive item compared to their counterparts, so I always like to lock in a discounted dress during sales as well. This O-ring long dress is an additional 60% off over the long weekend and includes the popular halter top design of which Kendall Jenner recently wore a variation. Its bright orange color is eye-catching and the tiered sets, smocked back and silky fabric are guaranteed to garner a load of compliments.
Buy now: $66 with code WEEKEND (Originally $398); jcrew.com
But I can’t leave you without calling perhaps the most important warm weather essential: a bathing suit. This die-cut tie option comes in seven colors, although fuschia is my favorite. Each shade features a ’90s-inspired silhouette featuring padding and removable straps. Moderately covered swimsuits can also be repurposed into a bodysuit if you’re feeling extra creative; just put on some shorts, wedges and you’re ready for a dinner by the beach.
Buy now: $28 with code WEEKEND (Originally $118); jcrew.com
These are just a few noteworthy pieces, as there are tons of other Memorial Day styles on sale waiting to be picked up on the J.Crew website. If you prefer a more curated list, scroll to the top of this page for the rest of the editor-approved suggestions.
