Fashion
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show alongside Lucien Laviscount
Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her toned belly in a striped crop top as she joins Lucien Laviscount at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Portofino
She has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for over 10 years and has walked for Prada, Chanel and Marc Jacobs.
And Alessandra Ambrosio showed off every inch of her incredible model figure as she made a stunning arrival at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Portofino, Italy on Friday.
The Brazilian beauty, 42, flaunted her toned legs in a tropical print wrap skirt as she posed up a storm on the pink carpet.
Her red and white top featured a striped bandeau across the chest that sported a tied open back to hold everything in place.
The mother-of-two was stunned by the bold lift which showed off her washboard belly and slender arms.
Top model: Alessandra Ambrosio looked sensational as she made a stunning appearance at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Portofino, Italy on Friday
Poses on point: The Brazilian beauty, 42, flaunted her toned legs in a tropical print wrap skirt as she worked the cameras on the pink carpet
Bold and bright: The model wore a red and white striped bandeau style top with a contrast patterned wrap skirt and patterned mules
To complete her glamorous look, Alessandra accessorized peep toe heels that had a bold printed pattern all over, a red bag with a tie and huge red hoop earrings.
Alessandra made sure all the attention was on her dress and kept her hair and makeup relatively simple.
She swept her brunette locks up into a bun and added a swipe of black eyeliner for makeup.
Meanwhile, Lucien Laviscount, 30, who appeared alongside her at the event, cut a relaxed figure in a tan sweater and smart trousers.
The actor went barefoot as he was spotted chatting with the model and sipping an orange drink.
The two men seemed relaxed and in good spirits as they chatted across the table.
The outing comes after Alessandra attended the annual amfAR gala in Cannes the night before to raise money for AIDS and HIV research and awareness.
Arriving at the event, the Victoria’s Secret Angels looked nothing short of amazing in a dangerously plunging silver dress that showcased the model’s enviable figure and ample cleavage.
Getting along: The couple seemed relaxed and in good spirits as they chatted across the table sipping colorful drinks
Dream TV: Lucien joined Emily in Paris for her second series when her British banker persona swept away leading lady Emily (pictured left) after meeting her during their French lessons
After a quick outfit change into another silver beaded dress, she made sure all eyes were on her at the party as she strutted to the DJ deck and ordered the microphone.
Earlier this month, Lucien – who has been tipped to become the next James Bond – was spotted leaving the luxury hotel and restaurant, The Chiltern Firehouse, with a mysterious girlfriend.
The hearttrob – who is said to have dated celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock – recently starred in season three of Emily In Paris as Alfie – the titular character’s British love interest.
The actor joined the show for its second series when his British banker persona swept away leading lady Emily after meeting her during their French lessons.
They continued to have a romance after he decided to live in the French capital.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12129943/Alessandra-Ambrosio-attends-Dolce-Gabbana-fashion-alongside-Lucien-Laviscount.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alex Hartley: England spinner says taking a break from cricket is ‘toughest decision’
- Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show alongside Lucien Laviscount
- Forget Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone SE, Google has found the perfect balance
- Guilty of war crimes: retired lt. The general has reacted to the attack on the Dnipro medical facilities
- Under surveillance, government pressure, China needs prayers, observers say
- Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump is ‘running left’ as he begins attacking his Republican rival
- The collapse of passport gates at UK airports like Heathrow and Gatwick has resolved border guard confusion.
- Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘dehumanizing’ request to flash her panties in Bollywood scene – Deadline
- No. 15 East Carolina Downs USF Forces AAC Semifinal Matchmaker
- Men’s Bracelets for the Active Lifestyle: Functionality Meets Fashion
- Tech of the Week: TikTok Tests AI Chatbots, YouTube Says Goodbye to Stories
- The Dark Side of the Weight Loss Drug Boom: Eating Disorders, Drug Shortages and Dangerous Counterfeits