Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show alongside Lucien Laviscount

She has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for over 10 years and has walked for Prada, Chanel and Marc Jacobs.

And Alessandra Ambrosio showed off every inch of her incredible model figure as she made a stunning arrival at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Portofino, Italy on Friday.

The Brazilian beauty, 42, flaunted her toned legs in a tropical print wrap skirt as she posed up a storm on the pink carpet.

Her red and white top featured a striped bandeau across the chest that sported a tied open back to hold everything in place.

The mother-of-two was stunned by the bold lift which showed off her washboard belly and slender arms.

Top model: Alessandra Ambrosio looked sensational as she made a stunning appearance at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Portofino, Italy on Friday

Poses on point: The Brazilian beauty, 42, flaunted her toned legs in a tropical print wrap skirt as she worked the cameras on the pink carpet

Bold and bright: The model wore a red and white striped bandeau style top with a contrast patterned wrap skirt and patterned mules

To complete her glamorous look, Alessandra accessorized peep toe heels that had a bold printed pattern all over, a red bag with a tie and huge red hoop earrings.

Alessandra made sure all the attention was on her dress and kept her hair and makeup relatively simple.

She swept her brunette locks up into a bun and added a swipe of black eyeliner for makeup.

Meanwhile, Lucien Laviscount, 30, who appeared alongside her at the event, cut a relaxed figure in a tan sweater and smart trousers.

The actor went barefoot as he was spotted chatting with the model and sipping an orange drink.

The two men seemed relaxed and in good spirits as they chatted across the table.

The outing comes after Alessandra attended the annual amfAR gala in Cannes the night before to raise money for AIDS and HIV research and awareness.

Arriving at the event, the Victoria’s Secret Angels looked nothing short of amazing in a dangerously plunging silver dress that showcased the model’s enviable figure and ample cleavage.

Getting along: The couple seemed relaxed and in good spirits as they chatted across the table sipping colorful drinks

Dream TV: Lucien joined Emily in Paris for her second series when her British banker persona swept away leading lady Emily (pictured left) after meeting her during their French lessons

After a quick outfit change into another silver beaded dress, she made sure all eyes were on her at the party as she strutted to the DJ deck and ordered the microphone.

Earlier this month, Lucien – who has been tipped to become the next James Bond – was spotted leaving the luxury hotel and restaurant, The Chiltern Firehouse, with a mysterious girlfriend.

The hearttrob – who is said to have dated celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock – recently starred in season three of Emily In Paris as Alfie – the titular character’s British love interest.

The actor joined the show for its second series when his British banker persona swept away leading lady Emily after meeting her during their French lessons.

They continued to have a romance after he decided to live in the French capital.