Snapshot: Washington dominates Louisiana like a leniency rule | local sports





After a thrilling comeback Sunday against McNeese State, the sold-out crowd at Husky Softball Stadium enjoyed a much less stressful outing Friday night. First-year pitcher Ruby Meylan threw five shutout innings, second-year infielder Rylee Holtorf and first-year receiver Sydney Stewart both homered, and the Huskies (42-13, 16-8 Pac-12) played a dominant fourth inning for an 8-0 win over No. 22 Louisiana in Game 1 of a best-of-three series. The first set was nerve-wracking for Washington, with the Ragin Cajuns (50-15, 22-2 Sun Belt) putting the runners in the corners after a walk and a throw-by from Meylan. On the next batter, UL looked like they wanted to take the lead, but a diving catch from fifth-year Baylee Klinger saved the inning and held Louisiana at bay. Madison Huskey eventually got the first hit of the game late in the third, but was called out as she attempted a double. Senior outfielder Jadelyn Allchin was hit by a pitch late in the fourth and advanced to second with a sacrificial bunt. Fifth-year infielder SilentRain Espinoza made UL pay, sending one into the gap to bring Allchin home for the first inning of the game. After collecting just one hit through the first three innings, Washington’s offense exploded in a decisive fourth inning. At the next batter, Stewart went over the fences for a two-run home run and a 3-0 UW lead. The races did not stop there. After first-year utility Alana Johnson picked her first pitch, Holtorf gave Stewarts company, sending another behind the wall to open the game and give Washington a 5-0 lead. Every Husky came knocking in the frame, with five to come to turn competitive play into a blowout in the blink of an eye. UW continued to roll in the fifth, bringing three more home to the UL mercy rule. Four straight singles from Espinoza, Stewart, Johnson and Holtorf brought the final runs, and a scoreless game after 3.5 innings ended just 45 minutes later. Washington has a shot at securing a ticket to the Women’s College World Series tomorrow with another win over Louisiana. Game 2 begins Saturday, May 27 at 4 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium. Contact reporter Andrew Sousa at [email protected]. Twitter: @andrew_soozay Do you like what you read ? Support quality student journalism by donating here.

