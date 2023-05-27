Fashion Briefing: This summer, brands are “meeting customers” in airports, hotels and the beach

This week, a look at how brands are participating in major consumer summer travel plans. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

This summer, brand marketers’ favorite goal is to meet consumers where they are—it’s hitting the road, or at least aligning with a travel mindset.

With revenge travel after the peak of the pandemic still underway, fashion brands are looking for opportunities to help consumers check packing lists, tap into vacationers’ indulgent shopping habits and even team up with tourist offices, which improve their own games for travellers. In recent years, brands have increasingly opened hotels and set up shops in resorts, but some of their latest travel-related initiatives are more inventive.

Travel remains hot, even as the economy struggles. This is evident in this year’s Memorial Day weekend travel forecasts and counts, so far. For example, the Transportation Security Administration reported that it had checked 2.7 million people through national checkpoints on Thursday, beating 2019 numbers. And, according to AAA, airports could see the the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2005, of which 3.4 million are expected to fly.

Overall, travel has rebounded, with the global travel and tourism sector growing 21% year-over-year in 2021 and 22% in 2023. The World Travel & Tourism Council projects that it will reach $9.5 trillion in 2023 and fully recover in 2024 with the return of Chinese tourists.

In a Glossy and Saks survey of more than 3,900 luxury shoppers in April, 65% of respondents said travel is one of the three categories they are likely to invest in the most over the next 12 month. Travel was the most popular response, with the second chosen by only 37% of respondents. A full data summary will be shared in Glossys Luxury Briefing next week.

Travel retail, which should bounce in 2023, has long provided a solid source of revenue for beauty brands, among others. And airports and airlines are increasingly becoming marketing and branding opportunities. Thursday was reported that Louis Vuitton has opened a lounge and restaurant at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. And several brands have recently popped up in the in-flight convenience kits of affluent travelers. Pajamas from fashion brands will soon be provided to business class travelers in a short-term collaboration to be announced next week. And, since April, kits from beauty brand Skin Proud have now been given out to transatlantic travelers traveling with JetBlue.

The brands are also eyeing hotel opportunities, going beyond toiletries and on-site retail. In April, Glossy freelancer April Katz wrote about the beauty of minibars, calling for beauty products from brands like Dr. Lara Devgan and House of Gr to now be offered for in-room sale at properties. such as Equinox hotels. It was Glossy’s most-read story of the month, and social posts on the piece drew a flurry of comments about the brilliant and genius cast idea.

Just as brands are looking to travel and welcome new revenue streams, travel agencies are partnering with fashion brands to introduce themselves to their customers. In April, Louis Vuitton announced a deal with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Seoul Metropolitan Government aimed at attracting visitors to Seoul. The brands’ April 29 fashion show in the city kicked off the partnership, which focuses on content and events and runs until the end of the year. Along the same lines, the Jordanian Tourist Board team up with fast-fashion brand Shein in March, in a bid to attract young travelers to the country. The area’s hotspots served as the backdrop for videos and images later used in a television commercial and on shein.com.

Of course, dressing travelers is more familiar territory for brands, and many are looking into the possibility of selling everything from sunscreen to suitcases. According to Emily Essner, CMO at Saks, luxury consumers making up for lost time filling their travel calendars aren’t hurting retail; in fact, its sales are boosted in categories such as luggage. Saks has adapted its marketing accordingly and even created new business opportunities around travel-focused content. For example, he recently developed a travel guide and packing list for Arizona, based on a partnership with the city’s tourist board. We know our customers are going to be inspired by this type of content, so that’s something we’ve been looking at, she said.

Anthropologies have also been busy releasing travel-related content. From Wednesday to Friday this week, he rolled out Instagram stories from an influencer trip he organized in Portugal, with shopping links to sundresses, swimwear, handbags and more. beach and beauty products from brands such as Kopari. This was fitting, given Anthropologies’ signature approach to merchandising products by social planes or themes, rather than traditional categories. Its sales channels currently cater to travelers, with displays offering sunscreen, sunglasses, travel candles and beach reads.

This summer, Anthropologie will bring this experiential shopping concept to life via pop-ups at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey and The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, said Anthropologie President Anu Narayanan. We know our community will be at the beach, she said. Each will showcase head-to-toe looks and beach accessories, including swimsuits and cover-ups, with the Montauk also selling a pickleball-focused capsule collection.

On that note, Cali-based Aviator Nation is also bringing their beach styles to the Hamptons. On Friday, he opened his first permanent store on East Hamptons Main Street. And, earlier this month, Jonathan Simkhai launched an exclusive collection of swimwear and sleepwear at the Montage Laguna Beach Resort.

For those with no travel plans, designers have rolled out destination-themed collections that just might change your mind. In April, Jacquemus released an ode to the Côte d’Azur in the form of a capsule called t, available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue flagship. And of course, there’s Loewes Ibiza, which is undoubtedly the collection of the summer.

According to new market entrants, despite the brand’s rush for space, there is still a blank space to be filled when it comes to travel and fashion gear. In 2019, bag designer Lola Banjo launched her brand, Silver & Riley, after a failed search for a sleeker travel bag than what was available at Tumi. Versions of its leather travel bags, which range in price from $800 to $1,200, have sold out multiple times over the past four years.

Inside our cover

Luxury Briefing: How streetwear culture created a generation of new luxury collectors

Designer Michael Costello: “You don’t feel like a major player in the industry until you’re sold in a high-end department store”

As the market fluctuates, fashion brands weigh the pros and cons of DTC versus wholesale