Fashion
The eclipse of fashion in Cannes
Once upon a time less awake, Cannes was full of topless beach babes who attracted attention for taking their clothes off, not wearing them.
Now it’s the clothes that grab the attention – attracting the social posts, the press, the obsessive comments. And once upon a time less greedy, creators were casting stars whose images aligned with their own. Now, that’s all, everyone, all at once.
Case in point: Most of the A-list actresses did double duty at this year’s festival: promoting films while fulfilling contracts as the faces of luxury brands. It pays off for stars who covet what one Oscar-winning actress euphemistically called Kardashian money! You can’t do that in the movies anymore! But you can get close with a big Louis Vuitton, Dior, or Chanel deal.
Natalie Portman’s vintage Dior couture replica has gotten more press than her new Todd Haynes movie. That other Dior diva, Jennifer Lawrence (bread and roses) followed suit, in eye-popping Dior lipstick (with previous smashing flip flops!). The face of Louis Vuitton – Cate Blanchett – changed LV numbers to black and white for different premieres. Marion Cotillard has just put on a Chanel tweed mini-coat dress. And why wouldn’t she? She is the current face of Chanel n°5.
Chanel is just one example of how naked (no pun intended) fashion piggyback is at Cannes. Chanel boldly promotes its A-list of Cotillard, Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley. No wonder a social media campaign to get Margot Robbie out of what fans called frumpy (Chanel) came to nothing.
Julianne Moore, the rare talent without a contract with a European luxury brand, chose a bottle green Louis Vuitton dress and an LV daytime look for May/December. Synergy? Could she dive in for a deal? Scarlett Johannson, the face of the Pradas Galleria bag, didn’t choose Prada for every Asteroid City photo shoot by chance. Few major stars remain without designer deals: Anne Hathaway on Versace bus ads, Florence Pughs for Valentino; Zendaya models for almost everyone. Alliances between fashion and movie stars no longer tarnish a serious actress brand. And as big paydays have faded in filmmaking, it’s been an important source of income for the actor — and his professional circles.
PRINTS
* Elle Fanning, in her best McQueen gold tulle ball gown, maintained a perfect princess despite get paid to dress up as Paco Rabanne, muse of their new Fame perfume.
* Only one model has marked Chanel or Valentino: Naomi Campbell. (15 million Instagram followers can’t hurt.)
* Poor Gigi Hadid ended up with a weirdly shaped Zac Posen; it was downhill from there.
* Sultry Russian model/Bradley Cooper ex Irina Shayk managed to shock in London-based Mowalola Ogunlisi’s over-the-top (or under-the-dress) lingerie looks: a mesh bikini bra, panties and a sheer chiffon piece with heels; a red leather headband stretched in an X across her breasts and a low-waisted leather skirt. Come on. With 22 million followers, Shayk has made not we have to go. (Although that may be how she got them in the first place.)
WHERE IS THE MONEY?
As major underwriters of the Cannes festival, L’Oreal and Chopard have for years imported international beauties of all stripes (Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Lana Del Rey) to help rock the goods.
The Martinez Hotel served as a glamorous ground zero, with luxury designer suites, professional hair and makeup salons, high jewelry showrooms, stylists and stars in between. Imagine what Lancôme’s LOreal parent company, Maybelline, Saint Laurent Beaute did to steal ambassadors Dame Helen Mirren and Viola Davis this year. Apparently they are worth LOreals ad line hook for years.
HIT: Celine
Le mercuriel de Célines Hedi Slimane organized his candlelit dinner for his target group: young hipsters. Prada co-hosted the Vanity Fairs party, dressing Asteroid City Scarlett Johannsen and Maya Hawke in the brand’s almost bizarre offbeat pastel satins. British Vogues dinner with EIC Edward Enninful and, who else, Chopard was filled with even more models in even more desirable dresses than many other not-quite-lethal moments.
MISS: Saint-Laurent
But Saint Laurents Anthony Vacarello – known for his edgy short pointed dresses/skinny suits – costuming Pedro Almodovars Strange way of life did not calculate. Outfitting her hot young male cast for the premier of course. But the costume design of a western cowboy from the gay period? Not really. It’s all part of the brand new Saint Laurent Productions brand, which is behind the short film And Upcoming indies from David Cronenberg, Abel Ferrara, Wong Kar Wai, Gaspar Noe, Jim Jarmusch. Vacarellos flexes its new fashion muscle: from planning to costume design all two. Extend your brand or dilute it? Either way, expect to see more luxury brands getting into movies. These two living together in sin for years seem like time to make it official.
Despite the glam side, the wheelie, the real fashion trends have triumphed: damn it, ball gowns are back! Bulky, mostly red wraps (Uma Thurman, Jennifer Lawrence); the rise of opera gloves, feathers, tulle, black and white, mini black ties, less visible peekaboo bras – and more hips, thighs, cleavage, side boobs and cutouts at the waist than a Victorias Secret catalog. Worn by some of the same models, as well as real movie stars. Sure, fashion and movie stars promote each other, but sex? It always sells.
Merle Ginsberg is a fashion writer and television personality who served as one of the judges on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” during the show’s first two seasons. She is also an award-winning journalist and writer and a NY Times bestselling author. She began her long media career in New York at the Village Voice, MTV and Rolling Stone. Then, moving to Los Angeles, she wrote for People, Us, LA Times and W Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, where she chaired the West Coast bureau for 12 years, also contributing to LA Magazine, Jane and Details.
|
