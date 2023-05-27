Shop the 20 best Memorial Day dress deals on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

ForWe, happiness is a summer dress on a summer day. When it’s hot outside, you just want to frolic in a flowing dress! Breeze in our hair, sun on our face, drink in our hands. Dresses also make for the easiest outfit! Just put on some sneakers or sandals, and you’re good to go.

Many people think of Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer. So, in honor of the upcoming season, let’s celebrate by shopping some new summer dresses on sale! Right now, Amazon is running some big deals on dresses for the holiday weekend. Stock up on all these summer essentials to be ready for the warm weather ahead!

Pretty in pink! This flutter sleeve crossover mini dress is the perfect pop of color for summer. Benefits Flattering fit

Variety of colors

Trendy styling

Starting Memorial Day weekend, were free to wear white all summer long! This white tie-shoulder maxi dress will look adorable on its own or with a denim jacket. Benefits Fluid

Comfortable

Flattering

This one-shoulder midi dress looks so much more expensive than it is! Available in 33 different colors, we were particularly taken with this summery striped style. Flattering with a smocked bodice and flowing with a ruffle skirt, this ruffle dress is top notch. Benefits Day and night dress

Flattering

Light and comfortable

Even though summer is fast approaching, it still isn’t hot in some parts of the country! Stay warm in this long sleeve mini dress with an adjustable front tie and ruffled hem. So flirtatious and feminine! Benefits Variety of colors

Flattering fit

Comfortable

Need a modest summer dress that you can wear to a party? This long wrap dress is both trendy and tasteful. We love its tied waist and fluttering sleeves! Benefits Suitable for formal settings

40 different colors

Fluid and light

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky loves this gorgeous embroidered maxi dress! This eyelet dress is so light and lovely for summer. And it’s such a steal at nearly 50% off! Benefits Beautiful

Lightweight

great deal

A customer called this backless number a pretty dress for all occasions. Dance the night away in this fluid and light dress! Benefits Lightweight

Dress-casual

Fun pattern

The no. 1 best-selling party dress for women on Amazon, this fitted mini dress fits you like a glove! You can wear this flattering dress from day to night. In addition, the gathers allow you to control the belly! Benefits Comfortable

Embrace the curves

Flattering fit

Launch into summer with this mermaid cut stretch midi dress! One buyer gushed, This dress fits perfectly and accentuates all my features in the most flattering way! Benefits Stretch

Sensual but chic

Flattering

The cheapest item on our list, this bodycon dress looks just like a House of CB dress! Shoppers say this maxi dress is surprisingly flattering and slimming. Benefits Extremely affordable

Flattering

Sexy

Vertigo for gingham! Get ready for your next picnic or pool party in this cross neck halter neck maxi dress. Were seriously hit!

This little black dress is an everyday essential! Wear this flowing dress on the weekends, on vacation and in rehearsal all summer long. Benefits Fluid

Versatile

Comfortable

Wedding season is upon us! Be the best dressed guest in this one shoulder ruffle dress. Benefits Gorgeous

Comfortable

Flattering

Flowery fluid! This tie front ruffle mini dress is so cute and comfy! Wear this summer dress with white sneakers or shiny heels. Benefits Vibrant

Fitted waist

Flattering

While this mini dress may look out of shape, shoppers say it actually sculpts your figure! It is light and fluid for the summer. Benefits Flattering

Fluid

Comfortable

Modern enough for a religious setting and modern enough for a social setting, this tiered midi dress is very versatile.

We were fainting at the shape of this dress! From the smocked details to the fashionable sleeves, this dress is elegant and sophisticated.

Lady in red! This polka dot mini dress would be perfect for Memorial Day or 4th of July. Benefits Ideal for holidays

Fluid

Lightweight

Some maxi dresses look like bags, but not this gorgeous one! Featuring a smocked bodice and ruffled skirt, this spaghetti strap summer dress is airy and gorgeous. Benefits Fluid

Flattering

Comfortable

Let your shoulders shine in this boho-chic strapless summer dress! Perfect for a day at the beach. Benefits Fluid

Lightweight

boho chic

Haven’t finished shopping? See more of our favorite products below: