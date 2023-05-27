Fashion
The Ultimate Front Row Seat – Into the Luxurious World of Destination Fashion Shows
Growing up, my dream was to attend Paris fashion week. Over the past twenty years I have amassed a small collection of couture pieces that I intend to pass on to my daughter when the time comes. As fun as it is to collect these beautiful pieces, there’s nothing quite like witnessing the creativity and craftsmanship of the top fashion houses and their renowned designers and watching them from the front row as they unveil their creations to the world in impressive productions. . My dream came true last January when a few of my fashionista friends and I were able to secure coveted invitations to haute couture shows and a number of unique intimate brand experiences.
One of the highlights of the week was a private meeting Chanel dine in Karl Lagerfeld’s personal library where we dined on his personal china, were serenaded by French singers, and were surrounded by thousands of books he drew inspiration from (many were travel books, which I have found very interesting).
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Another unforgettable and spectacular fashion moment that I had the pleasure of experiencing was last fall when the Italian haute couture house Fendi was kind enough to invite me to attend their fashion show as well as several activations brands during New York Fashion Week. It wasn’t just any fashion show but it was the celebration of 25 years of the It-bag of the late 90s and early 00s, La Baguette, made famous thanks to sex and the citys fictional character, Carrie Bradshaw and has since enjoyed a remarkable revival.
The two-day New York takeover began with ferrying selected Fendi-clad guests to Ellis Island – passing the Statue of Liberty – and taking in sweeping views of the Manhattan sunset. The dinner took place in the Great Room where we were personally welcomed by Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig against the backdrop of hundreds of candles in the shape of their signature Fendi Zucca logo. It was a perfectly executed, very private evening and a wonderful way to thank the brand’s most loyal customers for their sponsorship.
The show did not disappoint. It was a whos who of the fashion world, including Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Kim Kardashian, Amber Vallerta, Winnie Harlow, Lilly Allen, Olivia Culpo, plus the countless other models, celebrities and influencers who showed up for pay homage to the brand’s long heritage.
While Paris and New York may be at ground zero in the fashion world, luxury brands are now taking their clothes to luxury destinations and spending small fortunes to send influencers, journalists and VIPs to exotic places.
It’s a new form of experiential marketing that weaves together culture and commerce. The brand invites a strategic selection of social media celebrities to enhance brand visibility and create an unforgettable fashion moment. It is also an opportunity for the fashion house to create VIP experiences, intimate encounters and immersive activities that deepen the bond between luxury brands and their demanding clientele. By bringing these influencers together for 48 hours in the brand’s pop-up fashion show, they leverage the power of digital through live streaming, social media coverage and interactive elements to extend the event’s reach and engagement. , putting the brand on a global stage.
These venues are carefully planned as the design teams of these fashion houses use these destinations to draw inspiration from local culture and traditions and incorporate elements of the destination into their collections – as well as to use these events as platforms for promote ethical practices and support the work of local communities. By showcasing the craftsmanship and heritage of the country in which they are located, the brand creates a moment of storytelling that pays homage to the culture and also creates a narrative for the collection. With the combination of fashion and travel, these places evoke a sense of luxury by being historically significant, culturally relevant or architecturally remarkable.
Over the past two months, luxury brands have taken over cities around the world with their mini-brand takeovers.
TOM FORD IN PORT HELI, GREECE
DIOR IN MUMBAI, INDIA
Dior showcased their Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the historic Gateway of India landmark in Mumbai. The show showed the appreciation of color, sillouettes and embroidery that India is known for. Dior has created an authentic connection with local craftsmanship through its collaboration with Karishma Swali, who runs the Chanakya workshops and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai.
GUCCI IN SEOUL, KOREA
Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul served as the backdrop for GucciOne-night celebration of 25 years since the opening of its first store in Korea. The collection subtly referenced the Korean influence with satin bows on some of the looks similar to those seen on a Korean hanbok. It was the first time that a fashion show had taken place within the walls of this cultural masterpiece. Gucci wanted to pay homage to its ever-growing Korean clientele by hosting its Cruise 2024 collection in this former palace.
Fashion shows often offer attendees benefits that go far beyond the runway. Upon arrival, guests are treated like VIPs. The brand’s fashion enthusiasts are flown in from around the world and housed in luxury hotels, invited to intimate dinners and events, and given front-row access to the show and the opportunity to meet and socialize. network with brand leaders. These gatherings are just as important for the influencer as they are for the brand, as they foster a symbiotic relationship that relies on each other.
LOUIS VUITTON IN ISOLA BELLA, ITALY
JACQUEMUS IN ARLES, FRANCE
Jacquemus is no stranger to doing shows outside of the traditional tracks. From sand dunes to lavender fields, the brand wants to push the boundaries of traditional structure. Each show is an influencer’s photographic dream with such dramatic backdrops.
CHANEL IN LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
The catwalks are also a great opportunity to leverage the power of celebrity within a network of brands to present themselves and draw attention to the brand’s new collection. Chanel’s latest show in Los Angeles attracted Hollywood fans of the brand such as Margot Robbie, Leslie Mann, Kristen Stewart, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kris Jenner.
VERSACE IN CANNES, FRANCE
Donatelle Versace invited 60 guests to celebrate the new La Vacanza collection in collaboration with Dua Lipa in a beautiful villa in the south of France. The timing and location worked out well as many guests were already in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival.
DIOR IN GIZA, EGYPT
ALBERTA FERRETTI IN RIMINI, ITALY
Albert Ferretti held its Resort 2024 show in Rimini, northern Italy, in a 15th-century castle, Castel Sismondo. Rimini, the birthplace of Frederico Fellini and his films the inspiration for the collection, was recently hit by severe flooding which left the city in disarray with thousands homeless. Ferretti made the decision to make the show go as planned and wore a sweatshirt that said Io ci sono meaning you can count on me and pledged that a percentage of the sales go to the local charity.
By the luxury brands that weave trade With more destination shows taking place in the coming weeks around the world – such as Max Mara in Stockholm, Carolina Herrera in Rio, and Fendi in Tuscany, fashion elites, passport in hand, will undoubtedly rack up the miles with their wardrobes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericawertheimzohar/2023/05/27/the-ultimate-front-row-seatinside-the-luxurious-world-of-destination-fashion-shows/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Queen Charlotte actor Corey Mylchreest moves in with co-star
- Former tennis pros raising kids in an RV on the Pickleball Circuit
- The Ultimate Front Row Seat – Into the Luxurious World of Destination Fashion Shows
- Anglo-Norwegian Agreement to Enhance Underwater Security
- ‘Brahmastra’ wins big at Bollywood Awards in UAE
- Nick Cave reveals how he coped with grief and the loss of his son Arthur, who died aged 15.
- Doctors discredit minister’s claims about Imran Khan’s health
- Author Markus Zusak flipped Hollywood to make The Messenger TV series in Australia
- Former Michigan State football coach Denny Stolz dies at age 89
- Revamp your wardrobe with these 5 Bollywood-inspired fashion statements
- Google Releases Beta Of Magic Compose In Messages, Learn More
- Trump Supporters Get Ripped Off By Novelty ItemsTrump Bucks Listed As Legal Tender