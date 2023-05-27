The Ultimate Front Row Seat – Into the Luxurious World of Destination Fashion Shows

The finale at the Off-White Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week … [+] in Paris, France. Getty Images

Growing up, my dream was to attend Paris fashion week. Over the past twenty years I have amassed a small collection of couture pieces that I intend to pass on to my daughter when the time comes. As fun as it is to collect these beautiful pieces, there’s nothing quite like witnessing the creativity and craftsmanship of the top fashion houses and their renowned designers and watching them from the front row as they unveil their creations to the world in impressive productions. . My dream came true last January when a few of my fashionista friends and I were able to secure coveted invitations to haute couture shows and a number of unique intimate brand experiences.

Models present creations from the Chanel Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023-2024 collection in Paris … [+] Fashion Week in Paris, January 24, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

One of the highlights of the week was a private meeting Chanel dine in Karl Lagerfeld’s personal library where we dined on his personal china, were serenaded by French singers, and were surrounded by thousands of books he drew inspiration from (many were travel books, which I have found very interesting).

Private dinner in Karl Lagerfeld’s library in Paris. Erica Wertheim Zohar

Sarah Jessica is seen on the set of “And Just Like That” in New York with her Fendi Baguette. CG pictures

Another unforgettable and spectacular fashion moment that I had the pleasure of experiencing was last fall when the Italian haute couture house Fendi was kind enough to invite me to attend their fashion show as well as several activations brands during New York Fashion Week. It wasn’t just any fashion show but it was the celebration of 25 years of the It-bag of the late 90s and early 00s, La Baguette, made famous thanks to sex and the citys fictional character, Carrie Bradshaw and has since enjoyed a remarkable revival.

Fendi dinner at the Great Hall on Ellis Island during NYFW. Erica Wertheim Zohar

The two-day New York takeover began with ferrying selected Fendi-clad guests to Ellis Island – passing the Statue of Liberty – and taking in sweeping views of the Manhattan sunset. The dinner took place in the Great Room where we were personally welcomed by Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig against the backdrop of hundreds of candles in the shape of their signature Fendi Zucca logo. It was a perfectly executed, very private evening and a wonderful way to thank the brand’s most loyal customers for their sponsorship.

LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Watts attend the 25th FENDI … [+] Anniversary of the Baguette at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Getty Images for FENDI

The show did not disappoint. It was a whos who of the fashion world, including Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Kim Kardashian, Amber Vallerta, Winnie Harlow, Lilly Allen, Olivia Culpo, plus the countless other models, celebrities and influencers who showed up for pay homage to the brand’s long heritage.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Fendi baguette 25th anniversary celebration in New … [+] York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

While Paris and New York may be at ground zero in the fashion world, luxury brands are now taking their clothes to luxury destinations and spending small fortunes to send influencers, journalists and VIPs to exotic places.

A model takes a selfie for fashion house Dolce Gabbana. AFP via Getty Images

It’s a new form of experiential marketing that weaves together culture and commerce. The brand invites a strategic selection of social media celebrities to enhance brand visibility and create an unforgettable fashion moment. It is also an opportunity for the fashion house to create VIP experiences, intimate encounters and immersive activities that deepen the bond between luxury brands and their demanding clientele. By bringing these influencers together for 48 hours in the brand’s pop-up fashion show, they leverage the power of digital through live streaming, social media coverage and interactive elements to extend the event’s reach and engagement. , putting the brand on a global stage.

Models present creations from Christian Dior’s Cruise 2024 collection during a fashion show in … [+] College of San Ildefonso in Mexico City on May 20 AFP via Getty Images

These venues are carefully planned as the design teams of these fashion houses use these destinations to draw inspiration from local culture and traditions and incorporate elements of the destination into their collections – as well as to use these events as platforms for promote ethical practices and support the work of local communities. By showcasing the craftsmanship and heritage of the country in which they are located, the brand creates a moment of storytelling that pays homage to the culture and also creates a narrative for the collection. With the combination of fashion and travel, these places evoke a sense of luxury by being historically significant, culturally relevant or architecturally remarkable.

Over the past two months, luxury brands have taken over cities around the world with their mini-brand takeovers.

TOM FORD IN PORT HELI, GREECE

Tom Ford brought together influencers from around the world to launch his new fragrance Soleil de … [+] Fire at the Amanzoe in Port Heli, Greece. Tom Ford

DIOR IN MUMBAI, INDIA

Models present creations from Christian Dior’s fall 2023 collection during a fashion show in Mumbai … [+] March 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Dior showcased their Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the historic Gateway of India landmark in Mumbai. The show showed the appreciation of color, sillouettes and embroidery that India is known for. Dior has created an authentic connection with local craftsmanship through its collaboration with Karishma Swali, who runs the Chanakya workshops and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai.

Models present creations from Christian Dior’s fall 2023 collection during a fashion show in Mumbai … [+] March 30, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

GUCCI IN SEOUL, KOREA

Models present a creation by Italian brand Gucci during the Gucci 2024 Cruise Collection Fashion … [+] Performance at Gyeongbok-gung Palace in Seoul on May 16, 2023. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul served as the backdrop for GucciOne-night celebration of 25 years since the opening of its first store in Korea. The collection subtly referenced the Korean influence with satin bows on some of the looks similar to those seen on a Korean hanbok. It was the first time that a fashion show had taken place within the walls of this cultural masterpiece. Gucci wanted to pay homage to its ever-growing Korean clientele by hosting its Cruise 2024 collection in this former palace.

Gucci Models in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul which dates back to the … [+] 14th century Joseon dynasty. Gucci

Fashion shows often offer attendees benefits that go far beyond the runway. Upon arrival, guests are treated like VIPs. The brand’s fashion enthusiasts are flown in from around the world and housed in luxury hotels, invited to intimate dinners and events, and given front-row access to the show and the opportunity to meet and socialize. network with brand leaders. These gatherings are just as important for the influencer as they are for the brand, as they foster a symbiotic relationship that relies on each other.

LOUIS VUITTON IN ISOLA BELLA, ITALY

A model walks the runway during the dress rehearsal for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show in Isola … [+] Bella, a small island on Lake Maggiore, near Stresa on May 24, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey attend the 2024 Louis Vuitton Cruise Show at Isola Bella … [+] in Stresa, Italy. Getty Images

JACQUEMUS IN ARLES, FRANCE

Models parade during Jacquemus’ “Le Papier (The Paper)” fashion show in Arles, … [+] France. Getty Images

Jacquemus is no stranger to doing shows outside of the traditional tracks. From sand dunes to lavender fields, the brand wants to push the boundaries of traditional structure. Each show is an influencer’s photographic dream with such dramatic backdrops.

A model walks the catwalk during Jacquemus Menswear in Valensole, France. Getty Images

CHANEL IN LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

Models on the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready-to-Wear show at Paramount Studios on May 9 … [+] 2023 in Los Angeles, California. WWD via Getty Images

The catwalks are also a great opportunity to leverage the power of celebrity within a network of brands to present themselves and draw attention to the brand’s new collection. Chanel’s latest show in Los Angeles attracted Hollywood fans of the brand such as Margot Robbie, Leslie Mann, Kristen Stewart, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kris Jenner.

Fashion ambassadors Nicole Richie, Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart attend Chanel cruise … [+] 2024 Fashion Show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Getty

VERSACE IN CANNES, FRANCE

Donatelle Versace invited 60 guests to celebrate the new La Vacanza collection in collaboration with Dua Lipa in a beautiful villa in the south of France. The timing and location worked out well as many guests were already in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival.

A small gathering of just 60 guests was invited to a villa in the heights of Cannes to launch “La … [+] “Vacanza” capsule collection from the Versace and Dua Lipa collaboration. Versace

Only about sixty guests received this invitation to the Versace x Dua Lipa fashion show held in Cannes, … [+] France. Versace

DIOR IN GIZA, EGYPT

Models walk past the Giza pyramids during the Dior Dior Homme Fall 2023 show in … [+] Giza, Egypt. Corbis via Getty Images

Influencers and VIPs gather for a photo before the start of the show during Dior Fall … [+] Menswear 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. WireImage

ALBERTA FERRETTI IN RIMINI, ITALY

Albert Ferretti held its Resort 2024 show in Rimini, northern Italy, in a 15th-century castle, Castel Sismondo. Rimini, the birthplace of Frederico Fellini and his films the inspiration for the collection, was recently hit by severe flooding which left the city in disarray with thousands homeless. Ferretti made the decision to make the show go as planned and wore a sweatshirt that said Io ci sono meaning you can count on me and pledged that a percentage of the sales go to the local charity.

Alberta Ferretti Resort 2024 show at Castel Sismondo, a 15th century castle in Rimini, in the North … [+] Italy. Alberta Ferretti Instagram

Alberta Ferretti walks the runway at the 2024 Alberta Ferretti Resort Show on May 26, 2023 at … [+] Rimini, Italy. Getty Images

By the luxury brands that weave trade With more destination shows taking place in the coming weeks around the world – such as Max Mara in Stockholm, Carolina Herrera in Rio, and Fendi in Tuscany, fashion elites, passport in hand, will undoubtedly rack up the miles with their wardrobes.