Best Memorial Day Clothing Sellers 2023
The holiday weekend is officially here, and with it comes hundreds of Memorial Day clothing sales. So if you wanted to refresh your wardrobe for the summer, now is your chance to do so without racking up a huge credit card bill. After carefully checking out the deals, we can confidently say that these were the best-selling Memorial Day apparel that was likely to run through Labor Day.
Some of the biggest markdowns we’ve seen so far include Nordstroms Semi-Annual Salewhere you can save up to 60% on thousands of styles, J.Crews Long Weekend Eventwith 40% off sitewide and an additional 50% off items already on sale and Everlanes Memorial Day Weekend Sale, where you can get 30% off select parts. Browse 25 of the best Memorial Day clothing sales below.
The best Memorial Day clothing sales are happening now
- Nordström: During the semi-annual Nordstroms sale, you can take advantage of up to 60% off designer brand clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family.
- Shop: Save up to 50% on popular must-haves from Staud, Stuart Weitzman, Ulla Johnson and more during the Shopbops designer sale.
- good american: Good American has quickly become the go-to brand for many shoppers for denim that fits like a glove. redeem code MAY 25 to save 25% on all items, including bestsellers Good Legs Jeans.
- Everlane: For those who like to have options, you can shop over 400 summer styles at the Everlanes Memorial Day Clothing Sale. Save up to 30% on denim, accessories and more.
- lululemon: Shop Lululemons’ newly restocked sale section and find your favorite items for less, like the brand’s beloved leggings for as little as $49.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
- J-Crew: Redeem code WEEKEND to take 40% off your purchase and 50% off sale items already reduced at the modern preppy retailer.
- Athlete: This holiday weekend, save up to 60% on athleisure and activewear styles at Athleta, plus take an extra 30% off already-reduced sale items.
- Jenny Kayne: If you’re a fan of effortless, chic Californian style, Jenni Kayne is offering 20% off sitewide. redeem code MDWEVENT to get the discount.
- Anthropology: Dresses, resort outfits, you name it and shop all your summer fashion essentials at Anthropologie. Take an extra 40% off all sale items.
- I talked: Whether you’ve planned a beach vacation or need a dress for a summer wedding, the Eloquiis Long Weekend Sale can come in handy with prices starting at just $19. redeem code LONGWKND at the register.
- Madewell: Madewell has earned accolades for its popular styles, though many items don’t come cheap. With codes WARM UPyou can save 30% on Madewell shorts, jeans and accessories.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Score options from Alice + Olivia, Cult Gaia, Loeffler Randall and more for up to 70% off at the luxury department store right now.
- Andy: Redeem code MDWSALE to enjoy up to 65% off the brand’s swimwear styles, favorites of celebrities and fashion influencers.
- Net to wear: During the Net-A-Porters Memorial Day Weekend Sale, shoppers can save up to 50% on everything designer. Enjoy deals on brands like Marni, Oscar De La Renta and Tom Ford.
- Levi’s: Denim never goes out of style, which makes Memorial Day Weekend the perfect time to shop the annual Levis summer sale. Take 40% off sitewide.
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Abercrombie has reinvented itself in recent years by making trending pieces that are going viral on TikTok. Browse its Summer Kickoff Event to save 20% on just about everything on the site.
- EVEN: If your swimwear collection is in desperate need of a refresh, SAME is offering discounts on edgy pieces this holiday weekend.
- Yitty: Yitty, Lizzos’ size-inclusive brand, has been pushing the envelope since launching in 2022, offering shapewear, activewear and more for sizes 6XL to XS. This weekend, the brand is offering 65% off new VIP members sitewide.
- girlfriend collective: Enjoy 20% off when you spend $125 or more on sustainably made activewear from Girlfriend Collectives.
- Rent the track: Now you have the chance to save $120 on a three-month RTR 10-item rental plan. Enter code SUMMER STYLE to get the deal.
- Adidas: Get up to 55% off men’s, women’s and kids’ styles with code SAVINGS.
- Amazon: Amazons Memorial Day sale offers thousands of clothing, shoes and accessories at up to 68% off.
- bandier: Shop over 300 styles of activewear and loungewear for up to 40% off at Bandier.
- Solid and striped: The swimwear brand is offering shoppers 25% off nearly everything on its site with code MDW25.
- Paige:Coded SUMMER23 will get you 20% off all fashionable Paiges clothing and jeans.
Is Memorial Day weekend a good time to shop for clothing sales?
Yes, Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of year to shop for clothes. It’s usually your best bet to find discounts on summer clothes, shoes, accessories, and swimwear through Labor Day. So if an offer catches your eye, it’s probably worth adding to your cart.
How can I find the best Memorial Day clothing deals?
As you browse this weekend’s best sellers, keep an eye out for brands that rarely go on sale Jenny Kayne And Solid and striped. Memorial Day weekend is a rare opportunity to save on the pieces you covet at these stores. To make sure you’re really getting the best deal you can also do a quick google search of the item name to make sure it’s not discounted yet elsewhere as there are so many sales going on right now moment or watch this space, as we continually update our Memorial Day Sales Coverage.
For even more savings opportunities, visit our Memorial Day Coupon Page to discover offers from some of our favorite brands.
