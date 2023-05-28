Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma’s fashion game takes off in a pink top and sequined pants | fashion trends





Anushka Sharma recently shared her latest photos, unveiling her new Cannes Film Festival appearance. She looked stunning in an off the shoulder top and pants, causing a social media frenzy. After wowing everyone with a beautiful white dress in her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the actress has once again surprised her fans with another amazing look. Anushka’s fashion choices cemented her position as the quintessential fashion queen. For the L’Oreal – Light on Women Award at the festival on May 26, 2023, she opted for a superb Prada outfit. As we look forward to her next Cannes appearance, let’s take a moment to admire her photos and pick up some fashion inspiration from this remarkable queen. (Also read: Anushka Sharma walks the Cannes red carpet in a white floral dress. Show ) Anushka Sharma dazzles at the Cannes Film Festival in a pastel pink top and black pants. (Instagram/@anushkasharma) Anushka Sharma wore a Prada outfit as she attended the L’Oreal – Light on Women Award during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. (Instagram/@anushkasharma) Anushka Sharma sublime in Prada outfit in Cannes The actress pleasantly surprised her fans this weekend by revealing her new look on Instagram. She shared a series of photos with the caption “The night”. In these photos, Anushka can be seen strolling the streets of Cannes wearing a stunning pastel pink top and black pants, which are absolutely stunning. Her post quickly spread like wildfire on social media, amassing over 6 lakh likes within hours. Fans flooded the comments section, showering it with compliments and praise. Let’s see her glam photos. Anushka Sharma’s Prada outfit at the Cannes Film Festival was truly a sight to behold. She exuded elegance and glamor in a pastel pink sleeveless top, made from a shiny fabric that caught the light beautifully. The top not only looked chic, but also featured trails attached to the floor, adding a dramatic touch to its overall look. The trails trailed gracefully behind her as she walked, creating a mesmerizing effect. To complement the striking top, Anushka opted for a pair of black fitted pants which took her ensemble to the next level. These pants were adorned with intricate sequins, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication. With the help of celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Anushka Sharma skillfully curated her ensemble. She accessorized her outfit with a shimmering black clutch, diamond rings on her fingers and a dazzling diamond-encrusted ear cuff. The exquisite diamond earrings added an enchanting sparkle to her overall look. To complete her outfit, she opted for black block heels, providing the perfect finishing touch. Anushka opted for a minimalist makeup approach, focusing on enhancing her natural beauty. She chose pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes covered in mascara, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush and a rosy base. Her glamorous appearance was complemented by a sleek, edgy hairstyle.

