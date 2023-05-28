Kylie Jenner flaunts her cleavage in a flowing black dress as fans praise the star for ‘not always wearing tight clothes’ like Kim





KYLIE Jenner teased her cleavage in a flowing black dress during her recent Paris getaway. The Kardashian star ditched the bra as she strolled through the City of Light. 5 Kylie Jenner wore a loose black summer dress during her trip to Paris Credit: The Mega Agency 5 She wore high heels and a matching handbag on her public walk Credit: The Mega Agency 5 Fans praised the star for always wearing tight clothes like her sister Kim Credit: Getty Kylie, 25, modeled a stunning black V-neck dress with a long skirt. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore sunglasses and carried a matching handbag. She strutted the streets in high heels while flaunting her plunging neckline. In an online thread, fashion critics favored Kylie’s chic style over her sister Kim Kardashian, 42. “I feel like [Kylie] she looks better when she dresses ‘girly’ instead of being completely ‘sexy’ like Kim,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another added: “Kim please take note. You don’t have to be in tight clothes to look sexy.” A third mentioned: “That’s what Kim should always wear like these soft and luxurious pieces. “Not the avant-garde Demna/Vetements stuff. Leave that to Rihanna.” A fourth user chimed in, “Kim and Kendall are the only family members not talking about it at this point.” THE PARISIAN TRIP The reality TV star recently posted snaps and videos from Beyoncé’s last concert in Paris. Kylie wore a nude top with long leather sleeves. For the concert, she also sported fingerless leather evening gloves identical to those that Beyonce, 41, wore during her performance. In theinstagramcollection, the TV star teased her long leg while pushing up her skirt. The mum-of-two showed off her bare back as she faced the cutout of her outfit for the camera. As the series continued, Kylie flaunted her bare back again as she stood in an elevator. Kylie previously shared her luxury car ride to the concert in a TikTok video as she swayed and danced along the way. The former E! mimicked the lyrics to Heated, a song from Beyonce’s latest album, Renaissance. Her friends were also in the car as they took turns dancing and saying the words from the clip. The TV personality appeared to have gone to the Queen Bey concert without her little ones. Kyle shares one-year-old son Aire and five-year-old daughter Stormi with exTravis Scott, 32. The former couple reportedly said they quit, but decided to co-parent their children. A source recently told the US Sun that the beauty mogul is “keeping her distance” from her baby daddy after they split last year. The source revealed: “She arranged for him to see the children but refused to have any contact with him and even blocked his number for a while.” 5 Fans praised Kylie’s ‘chic’ style during her Paris getaway Credit: The Mega Agency 5 Kylie shared her luxury car ride to a Beyonce concert in Paris Credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

