Keep homophobia away from the Chelsea Pride Women’s Football Chair
As women’s football grows in popularity, particularly since England’s historic victory at Euros 2022, the chairman of Chelsea Pride warns that anti-LGBTQ+ hatred must not spill over into women’s football.
This year has seen a series of arrests, charges, fines and bans for discriminatory abuse at men’s football matches, with the homophobic chant “Chelsea rent boy” repeatedly making headlines as catalyst for the involvement of the police and the Football Association (FA).
In April, two separate cases of homophobic abuse during matches resulted in charges and three- and four-year bans for a Nottingham Forest fan and a Millwall fan respectively.
In the same month, three men were arrested for chanting homophobic and discriminatory chants during a Wolves vs Chelsea match and Wolverhampton Wanderers later. received an official charge of AF.
With club officials and the FA appearing to take anti-LGBTQ+ abuse at matches more seriously, is homophobia finally being kicked out of football?
According to Tracy Brown, a proud and proud lesbian who has chaired Chelsea Pride for almost seven years, there is still a long way to go.
Since the lockdown and the return to the stadium, we’ve seen discrimination, homophobia, misogyny, it all skyrocket, Brown told PinkNews.
Brown is the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Representative on the Chelsea FC Fan Advisory Council. She’s also co-chair of the Rainbow Wall LGBTQ+ supporters’ group for the Welsh national teams, co-founder and co-chair of Pride in Cricket, policy council for the Football Supporters Association, and if she wasn’t busy enough she also sits on the board of directors. administrators for the Paul Canoville Foundation, which supports young people facing adversity.
Brown speaks passionately about the issues facing men’s football and how, since the COVID-19 pandemic, in-game behavior has deteriorated.
“With the alcohol and drugs, I swear we’re back in the 70s and 80s. It’s rampant,” she says.
When you look at people who are violent in a crowd, they are normally violent on all levels. If you’re going to be racist, you’re going to be homophobic, you’re going to be transphobic, you’re going to be anti-Semitic.
Men’s football has a homophobia problem
A recent study found that one in three queer adults have experienced anti-LGBTQ+ hate at live sporting events, with 53% experiencing homophobic or transphobic abuse at men’s football matches, compared to only 23% in women’s football matches.
There are so many people I know who have said to me: I can’t do this anymore. I can’t go to the men’s game anymore. I just can’t do it,” Brown says.
“My cousin has an 11-year-old daughter, who told me just a few weeks ago: I would never set foot in a men’s stadium with my daughter, because of what I’m hearing.”
It’s shocking, because it’s 2023, but it could be 50, 60 years ago. The only thing we miss is people meeting a mile and a half away and having a good time. And if we continue on this path, that is exactly what will bring football hooliganism back.
Brown works closely with Chelsea FC on many forms of campaigning, not just for the LGBTQ+ community and says it’s a “constant fight” to combat hate in football.
It’s like we’ve taken a huge step backwards in terms of men’s football,” she explains, “and it’s not like clubs aren’t working hard to try and get that out of football. because they do.
In January, the FA announcement that clubs whose fans use the homophobic chant “rent boy” during FA matches could be charged. The chant is now considered a breach of FA rules, and the Football Association has said it is determined to kick him out of the game.
While Brown wants the chant eradicated across the league, she says Chelsea need to get their own house in order first.
We can’t tell other clubs to say, stop chanting the Chelsea rent boy, it’s illegal, if we can’t get our own fans to behave on other grounds. And that’s really, really important.
It’s very difficult when you start to criticize yours. No one wants to hear that we have bad fans, but everyone does and you have to be responsible enough to admit it.
Carefully cultivate the female game
Brown describes a completely different feeling at women’s soccer games, calling it a much more inclusive environment.
With Chelsea FC Women’s historic victory in a third FA Cup final in April under openly lesbian captain Magdalena Eriksson, there is much to celebrate. But as the women’s game grows, Brown warns, more and more fans are coming to the men’s side and bringing with them negative behaviors and attitudes.
We have to be very careful, as we develop the women’s game, as we teach these new crowds coming from the men’s side, that’s how we do it here.
“The reason we don’t want to replicate what the men’s game is doing is because of the vast amount of issues that have been going on for generations.
The last thing I want to see is even one percent of that being drawn into women’s football.
But how do we solve the problems of men’s football, where despicable abuses are regularly inflicted on players, officials and other supporters?
It’s up to the FA governing bodies and clubs to make sure they deal with this in a way that if you keep finding fans doing this, they can’t be fans anymore,” Brown said. “You can’t let them into your stadiums. They don’t deserve to be members or subscription holders.
I believe in education before prosecution. However, there are people who do not want to be educated. They have this attitude of I can say what I want, stop bringing the PC into football and then this word comes out that I can’t stand: joke.
It’s not banter, it’s abuse. It affects people’s mental health, it prevents people from going to the game and it holds back a generation of children, because there are people who would not even want their children inside a men’s stadium .
And we have to be very careful not to lose young fans before we’ve even started. If we allow this negativity to continue, it will only get worse.
It is clear from the lack of openly gay and bisexual players in men’s football that homophobia still runs rampant. In the men’s Premier League, there is currently not a single gay player. The only openly gay male professional footballer is Blackpool FC striker Jake Daniels in the Championship, the first to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
Although it’s not easy for her to admit it, Brown says if she was a gay man in the Premier League she wouldn’t come out. Brown has been a lesbian for more than 30 years, but says it’s a “huge risk” for male gamers to show their authentic identity.
It wouldn’t surprise me if we had gay players on our men’s team, but I know what it’s like to be in our stadium when all you hear week after week is the chanting of Chelsea rent boy.
It will take someone very, very, very brave to do this, and they will get widespread support. But if I was a gay player I wouldn’t feel safe enough in the Premier League to come out and when I say that it really hurts me. It really is.
The risk of coming out and then the risk of mental illness and its repercussions are absolutely enormous. But being in the closet is really detrimental to your mental health. You have to play your whole career, pretending to be someone you’re not.
If you could be yourself, it would most likely improve your game and your life. But at what cost ? The abuse you may experience may simply be too much to bear.
However, Brown hopes football can be different and she has seen an increase in the number of people coming forward to report abusive behavior at live events.
Today, compared to 10 years ago, more people are ready to report, they are ready to say: I don’t accept this,” she said.
It’s going to take all of us together as a collective to try to change those attitudes. I love the game so much and I hope we train our youngsters differently.
