BTS’s Taehyung Sets Fashion Goals At The Airport With Another Stylish Entrance





BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is not only an amazing singer and performer, but also an undeniable fashion icon. Her recent appearance at a private CELINE dinner in France and her subsequent return to South Korea showcased her impeccable style and garnered immense attention from fans and the media. V’s airport fashion once again proved he was a trendsetter, effortlessly blending comfort, originality and elegance to create a stunning ensemble that left everyone in awe. Among all the K-Pop stars who attended the CELINE private dinner, BTS Taehyung was the most followed on Instagram in the following 24 hours, gaining 137,000 new followers. (via K-Pop Radar) pic.twitter.com/ExaGIEfM0S – Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 24, 2023 When V arrived at Incheon International Airport, he immediately turned heads in his black “Yogi Bear” jacket, adorned with fur highlights. This charming choice not only added a touch of comfort, but also gave off an endearing aura that perfectly matched her charismatic personality. The jacket’s playful design perfectly complements its relaxed, baggy jeans from ACNE STUDIO, effortlessly balancing comfort and style. Adding a splash of color and elegance to her ensemble, V opted for an eye-catching Hermes Silk scarf draped around her neck. The vibrant scarf effortlessly elevated her overall look, catching the eye and providing a stark contrast to her neutral black outfit. This attention to detail demonstrated V’s keen fashion sense and ability to effortlessly incorporate unique accessories to elevate her style. To further enhance his ensemble, V donned a white mask, black sunglasses, and black headphones, which gave him a mysterious and cool aura. This choice not only underlined its ability to adopt different aesthetics, but also highlighted its attention to detail, ensuring a cohesive and fashion-forward appearance. Combined with her sleek hairstyle and charismatic smile, V’s airport fashion exuded an undeniable sense of confidence and charm. To complete his look, Taehyung wore white Nike sneakers which matched effortlessly with his mask and bag, adding a fresh and modern touch. Holding a large Celine Triumph canvas travel bag personalized with his name, V cemented his “Celine Boy” status and showed off his fashion-forward sensibility. These finishing touches demonstrated her keen eye for accessories and her ability to effortlessly incorporate them into her overall aesthetic.

