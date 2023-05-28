Princess Beatrice looks straight out of a fairy tale in her seductive dress





Princess Beatrice has really upped her style lately and her wardrobe choices are quickly becoming as sought after as the Princess of Wales’ iconic looks. On Thursday, the 34-year-old royal made a glamorous appearance at The Hill House Home UK launch dinner, held at the National Gallery in London. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wowed onlookers in the most romantic dress and we’ll definitely be taking style notes. WATCH: Princess Beatrice spotted at the Chelsea Flower Show this week Beatrice looked lovely in the design of Hill House dubbed “The Daphne”. The alluring number, crafted from cotton poplin, features smocked back, a slightly scoop neckline and a flowing circular skirt. The gorgeous ‘Red Shell Vine Stripe’ print worn by Princess Eugenie’s sister is actually a collaboration with artist Lela Dubus. The wallpaper-inspired design features hidden gems: jewels, shells, flowers and charms how cute! ©Getty Princess Beatrice just made a serious case for Hill House dresses The It-girl dress also comes in gingham, floral and black, so there’s something for every personality. MORE:Princess Eugenie feasts on new photos with Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah for a special occasion Princess Beatrice completed her look with her Alice & Olivia “Zeta Chain Cropped Jacket”, the perfect combination for such a feminine summer look. She added her nude Kurt Geiger ‘Britton’ heels and voila! ©Getty Princess Beatrice of York with Hill House founded Nell Diamond and Alice Naylor-Leyland GOOD MORNING!’Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas says of the sought-after style: “Hill House dresses are all over Instagram, and Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are big fans. “A royalty-approved dress for under £150, plus going viral just because it’s so stylish and photogenic for summer – it’s a win-win.” The princess was last seen during a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, although her engagement went almost unnoticed. The royal visited the garden designed by the charity Horatio’s Garden, of which her sister Princess Eugenie is the godmother, alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. ©Getty Princess Beatrice’s wardrobe is full of It-girl dresses Looking beautiful in a striped yellow midi dress and Chanel pumps, she added a fitted black blazer and wore her long hair in loose curls as usual. Beatrice’s dress appeared to be Jasper Conran’s “Blythe” shirt dress, which features a waist tie and full skirt. © Instagram / @PrincessEugenie Princess Beatrice visited the Chelsea Flower Show with the Horatio’s Garden charity on Monday Beatrice and Edoardo, who are parents to one-year-old Sienna, could be seen strolling through the beautiful green space, filled with trees and colorful flowers. There is no doubt that these few weeks will be busy for Béatrice and her family, as her sister Eugenie’s due date is fast approaching. RELATED:Why There Are Only 6 Photos From Princess Beatrice’s Wedding In The Public Domain Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, would now be on maternity leave. Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

