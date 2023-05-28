Virginia Lacrosse No. 2 falls to Notre Dame No. 3 in heartbreaking fashion

Virginia men’s lacrosse suffered a devastating loss on Saturday afternoon, one that denied them a third trip to the national championship game in the last four NCAA tournaments. The Hoos led by two as the game clock ticked under three minutes, but Notre Dame kept coming. The Irish scored twice in quick succession to tie the score at 11.

UVA responded just 15 seconds later, but Notre Dame followed up with their own goal with just 32 seconds left in the game. The Irish capped the late comeback with a goal less than 30 seconds into extra time as Brian Tevlin dodged Grayson Sallade and fired the ball in, throwing a small hole between Virginia keeper Matthew Nunes and the near post.

In the end, the Cavaliers weren’t at their best all day and it cost them a chance at a third title and four tries. The nation’s most scoring offense, UVA never looked comfortable on offense as a pair of 50-goal scorers in Xander Dickson and Payton Cormier combined for just two goals on the day.

The Cavaliers didn’t get off to a good start as the Fighting Irish won each of the first two faceoffs and scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. The offense also spat early, not scoring until 7:39 into the first quarter.

Nunes also looked shaky as he conceded those first two goals, but eventually found himself in a groove and limited Notre Dame’s offense to just four more goals in the first half. In all, he made 17 saves, many of which were crucial in preventing the Irish from opening up a multi-goal lead at many points in the game.

Early in the second half, after Notre Dame scored to take a 7-6 lead, Nunes landed an incredible kick to keep the Irish out. Moments later, a shot from the post again prevented Notre Dame from building a two-goal lead.

Connor Shellenberger then found Xander Dickson to level the game before firing a shot off the crossbar, a defender and into the goal himself.

Both teams played a sloppy middle part of the third quarter with Virginia turning the ball over on back-to-back transition opportunities only for a semi-injured Pat Kavanagh to tie the game at 8.

In fact, the sloppy play was not limited to the third quarter. The Hoos had 15 turnovers that day and the Irish had 10 themselves. Both attacks also struggled to pace their attacks, with the Irish assisting just two of their first eight goals and the Cavaliers assisting just four of their first nine. For the year, Virginia assisted on more than two-thirds of their goals, but only assisted on half of their goals on Saturday

After Virginia took its first two-goal lead of the game at 10-8, Pat Kavanagh provided an answer by dodging a screen behind the net and firing the ball over Nunes’ head to retire in one.

Following that goal, UVA needed a spark on offense and faceoff man LaSalla was the man who stepped up. Best known for his face-off abilities, LaSalla stayed on offense. He collected the ball, pushed his defender and skillfully slotted the ball between the legs of the Notre Dame goalkeeper from close range.

The two-goal lead held with both keepers trading big saves before Notre Dame took a time-out with just under three minutes left. The Irish then scored on consecutive possessions and leveled the game at 11 with just over two minutes remaining.

A minute later, the Hoos responded as Shellenberger caught an errant shot from Payton Cormier and redistributed it to Thomas McConvey at the Notre Dame goal gate to give UVA a 12-11 lead.

The Irish returned to the successful formula of calling a timeout, setting up a game and converting when Jake Taylor scored to force extra time. Then, in the extra period, the Cavaliers could not find the face-off ball and the Irish again took a timeout. Again, it paid off for Notre Dame as Brian Tevlin scored just his 11th goal of the year to send the Irish to the title game.

In the end, the Hoos just didn’t win enough faceoffs, turned the ball way too often in critical moments, the Irish surprisingly dominated the ground balls and Virginia failed to defend. none of Notre Dame’s stopped games outside of timeouts.

Specifically, LaSalla had just 12 of 28 faceoffs, a 43% mark that was nearly 15 percentage points below the team’s season average. Turnover-wise, the Hoos gave away the ball 15 times, roughly on par with their season average, but each seemed costlier than the last, and they were such that the offense didn’t. never lived up to the dominant season they had. had at this point.

And then on ground balls, the Irish beat the Cavaliers 42-30. All of these factors combined to make this a much tougher affair than it perhaps should have been. The Irish certainly deserve some credit, but the Hoos also committed too many unforced errors to overcome.

Shellenberger was the only striker who really showed up on Saturday as he scored three goals and provided three assists. He will be back next season, but many of the big names who have made this team so good in recent years will be leaving.

Xander Dickson set a program record for single-season goals with 61 to his name after Saturday’s loss. Midfielder Jeff Conner, a two-time national champion and 50-game starter over the past five seasons, is also gone. Thomas McConvey, a Premier Lacrosse League first-round pick, will also leave, as will Petey LaSalla.

It’s hard to accept such a devastating loss at this stage of the season, but a run to the national semi-finals is not something to be taken for granted, even for a program that is one of the best ever. time in men’s lacrosse.

Lars Tiffany has proven year after year that he can top up his roster and return next year ready to compete for another national title, and with a two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist in Connor Shellenberger returning to cement his career as one of Virginia’s best in history, the Hoos will be back next year even hungrier for another national title.

