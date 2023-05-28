University of Georgia Athletics

Ethan Quinn

Georgia men’s tennis redshirt freshmanused a comeback victory over Michigan’s Ondrej Styler, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2, to claim the 2023 NCAA National Singles Championship on Saturday at the United States Tennis National Complex Association.

Quinn joins the elite company of Mikael Pernfors (1984, 1985) and Matias Boeker (2001, 2002) as the only three Bulldogs to win the national singles title. The All-American is the fourth freshman to win the crown since 1977, and the first Georgian player to advance to the Finals since John Isner did so in 2007.

“Since I started college, my goal was to win the singles championship,” Quinn said. “Achieving this goal is special and joining this list of guys is amazing. They’ve had phenomenal careers, and I just hope my career can be as good as theirs one day.”

Second-seeded Quinn saved four match points in the second set to force a tiebreaker. He would go on to take the breaker and the third set against No. 8 Styler.

Quinn beat TCU’s Luc Fomba, UNC’s Ryan Seggerman, Stanford’s Nishesh Basavareddy No. 9-16, Michigan’s Andrew Fenty, Virginia’s Chris Rodesch No. 9-16 and Styler No. 8 to earn his place in the ‘history.

The Fresno, Calif. native closed out the season by winning 17 straight singles matches and going 22-1 since Feb. 19. His win over Styler, who is ranked No. 8 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s singles poll, moved Quinn to 34-10 on the year and 26-7 against ranked opponents.

Quinn immediately went up 2-0 to start the league game, breaking and saving two break points to start the day. He then beat Styler on a decisive point to take a 5-2 lead, however; the Michigan senior beat Quinn twice and held on to take his first lead of the day, 6-5. Styler then took the set, 7-6(2).

Each team held the second set until another pair of double faults, this time from Styler, gave Quinn the break he needed to resume service, 3-3. In the next game at the deciding point, Styler’s slippery pass went out of Quinn’s reach to earn the break.

With Styler leading 5-4, he held a championship point with 40 loves, but Quinn dug deep and saved four match points to win the break. The set again entered a circuit breaker after holding serve. Quinn fired her first ace of the game past her opponent to level the breaker 2-2, then won three of the next four points to lead 5-3. He would then take the breaker to force a third set, 7-6(5).

The momentum started to shift towards Quinn as the match entered the deciding set. He broke Styler in Game 1 and routed four straight points while serving to lead 2-0. Styler responded with a break of his own but was unable to hold serve and Quinn again took a break lead, 4-2.

He closed the match and won the national championship with a 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2 win.

A 2023 SEC freshman and All-SEC First Team member, Quinn is the first freshman in program history to advance to the finals and win the national championship. Quinn is also part of an accomplished group of Bulldogs to make the final, which includes Patricio Arnold (1991), George Bezecny (1985), Boeker (2001, 2002), John Isner (2007), Wade McGuire (1992) and Pernfors (1984, 1985).

“It was a game with a lot of swings,” said the head coach Manuel Diaz . “At the end of the day, when Styler served for the game, you have to come back and he gave himself a chance. Ethan played with a little more freedom, and somehow he won one point and then the other. It just seemed like time slowed down a bit for him. He was patient when needed and played confident when needed in the end. I’m super proud of him for showing courage and continuing to fight the good fight. He has won a great victory for himself and our program.”

Singles Results

Round of 16 22/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5

Dan Martin (MIA) defeated. Philip Henning (UGA) 7-6(4), 6-4

Round of 16 23/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Ryan Seggerman (UNC) 6-4, 6-4

Round of 16 24/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. No. 9-16 Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Quarter-finals 25/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. Andrew Fenty (ME) 6-2, 6-4

Semi-finals 26/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. No. 9-16 Chris Rodesch (UVA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Until 27/05/23

No. 2 Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. GOOD. 8 Ondrej Styler (MICH) 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2

Duplicate results

Round of 16 24/05/23

Garrett Johns/Pedro Rodenas (DUC) def. Number 4 Trent Bryde / Ethan Quinn (UGA) 6-4, 7-6(5)

Freshman in red shirt Ethan Quinn

Being down and facing match points

By joining Pernfors and Boeker as NCAA singles champions in Georgia..

On partying with a teammate Trent Bryde

“I appreciate Trent so much. He’s been my housemate throughout the year. I know he didn’t need to stay longer, but for him to be here I really appreciate that he is here and that he can spend this time together. Knowing that this is the last time he travels with the team, it is quite special and I will always cherish it.”

By playing in a trio of three-set matches

“I just trusted my training. The coaches definitely reinforced that on the changes. I spent a lot of time with Sean Hayes, our strength and conditioning coach this year. He definitely played a huge part helping me deal with those moments of pressure where it’s really exhausting.”

Facing so many players with a talented service game

“I stuck with what I do. Staying strong on both sides and keeping it short and compact. I knew I wouldn’t have a lot of time to react, so as long as I was doing the right things, keeping it simple, I knew I would have a chance to give it back With these bigger guys once you start returning more balls they get a little frustrated because they expect free points. I was able to execute that game plan and having so much this week for me to practice it multiple times, knowing it would work multiple times, helped me move forward.”

On the message the coaches gave as he headed for the second set breaker

“They reminded me that I’ve been there so many times before. Throughout the year I played a lot of breakers which I won, obviously I lost a few too, but just to hold on. They knew that with a big server, when you hit a lot of balls, especially in a breaker where they expect to get free points and not have to work hard, it can be hard for them “I just made sure that I made it difficult for Ondrej during his service points and I would stay strong on my service points, knowing that I would stay strong on both sides of the racket, that would be fine.”

The head coach Manuel Diaz

On the game

“Ethan got off to a great start in the first set and had great pace. Things were going well, but he probably got nervous and rushed a bit. He was very frustrated after losing that first set. hung on and kept fighting. . He gave himself a chance. Even though he got broken, he was still broken. It was a match with a lot of swings. In the end, when Styler served for the game you have to make returns and he gave himself a chance Ethan played with a little more freedom, and somehow he won one point and then the other . It just seemed like time was slowing down a bit for him. He was patient when he needed to and played with confidence when he needed to at the end. I’m super proud of him for showing courage and for continuing to fight the good fight. He won a great victory for himself and for our program.

On his message to Ethan after his fall in the second set

“I told him to be a bit more patient and assertive at the right times. When he blew his lead in the first set, he tried to shorten the points a bit too much and rushed a bit. when it was” t there. He had to wait for the right moment to strike. He continued to come back very well, as he has done this whole tournament. He was in so many plays when his opponent was serving, so he still did well when the game was on the line. Once we separated and got a good start in the third, I thought he had a lot of momentum, but he broke again. The biggest response was there at 3-all when he backed off immediately after breaking and he was able to close it.”

On what it means to him that Ethan wins the title in comeback fashion

“It shows a lot of maturity and tenacity. He never gave up and that’s what it takes. He’s a wonderful young man who keeps believing. He never gave up and kept fighting , and in the end, he managed to get away with it.” .”