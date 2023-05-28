Louis Vuitton lands in East Hampton as summer getaway season officially begins





The summer rush in luxury retail continues the hamptons with the opening of the new Louis Vuitton store. THE French luxury house opened the doors to its first-ever outlet in the village of East Hampton, NY, at the northwest corner of Main Street and Newtown Lane. The store, which opened on Friday, will remain open seasonally through September with additional opening dates throughout the coming year, Louis Vuitton said. More footwear news The complete Louis Vuitton range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories and perfumes, as well as business houses such as exotic leather goods, fine jewelry and watches, rigid trunks and Nomadic Objects for house, are available inside the two-story 5,000 square foot store. 1 credit Brad Dickson Other items available in the store include a new limited edition Neverfull bag, a Pareo stole and a classic blue and white LV monogram fan with the special Hamptons text on it, made exclusively for this store. The LV By The Pool collection is a highlight with its refreshing palette of blue and white across ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, hard pieces and home decor. Nautical themes appear in the offering, including gifts and lifestyle items such as a new tableware collection and Nomadic Objects lanterns in delightful maritime colours. Hard chests are also available, including game chests like the Golf Trunk or Vanity Mahjong for indoor festivities. The new custom ping pong table is also on display, alongside other items suited to the Hamptons lifestyle, such as a Cocoon chair from Campana and hammocks from Atelier Oi. 1 credit Brad Dickson Inspired by the seaside environment, Louis Vuitton said its new East Hampton store incorporates curved lines, organic shapes and natural tones reminiscent of a walk on the beach. The iconic building revolves around a light-filled central atrium featuring a blue and white tiled floor using the house’s signature monogram flower. The story continues The same iconic pattern appears on a host of special products featured there, including a surfboard, beach chairs, and pillows. Above, a constellation of cream-coloured Objets Nomades lanterns by Zanellato/Bortotto floats like a ceiling installation. Natural jute rugs, banana trees, and petrified wood light fixtures by New York designer Andrianna Shamaris accent the space throughout. Louis Vuitton’s new East Hampton store joins other designers including Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, They plain, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci that line the streets of the village with similar summer outposts. The Louis Vuitton site was previously occupied by Cartier and earlier Elie Tahari. The best of shoe news Sign up for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

