Denise Richards, 52, dazzles in a plunging bodycon dress – and wait till you see her hair





Just when we thought Denise Richards couldn’t get any more glam, the star stepped it up even further by debuting her amazing new hairstyle. THEThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The star took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself posing in a Givenchy White Bodycon Dresswith her blonde hair styled in the voluminous bun. ©Instagram Denise looked stunning in the Givenchy tank dress Denise rocked the high ponytail in recent social media posts, but the star upped the look on Friday. With her hair brushed back into a ponytail, Denise’s new hair set off her lovely features perfectly, with her curly locks falling over her shoulders. As for her makeup, the 52-year-old served up Hollywood glam with a smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes, pink blush and a nude lip with a hint of shine to complete the look. Denise took to Instagram to share her must-have look. She captioned the post: “The higher the hair, the closer to God. – Dolly Parton.” Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Calls Her Mom ‘So Pretty’ RELATED:Denise Richards Lookalike Teen Daughter Sami Sheen Is Her Double In Tiny White Bikini Fans and friends rushed in the comments to share their love for Denise’s look. Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause wrote: “Yes!!!” While another added: “ A third follower wrote, “This is your best look yet. You look like a Barbie doll. Love the hairstyle.” Denise’s Givenchy dress can cost upwards of $1,600, but if you like it, you’re in luck because we’ve found a stunning look-alike available for sale. MORE:Stop what you are doing! Amazon slashed tons of prices during Memorial Day sale: Ray-Ban, Revlon, Shark and more The mother-of-three posed up a storm this week, and the star looked amazing as she rocked a similar hairstyle for a car selfie. Denise posed for the camera in a pink and white Givenchy jacket, accessorized with a selection of sparkling silver jewelry. Denise recently made headlines after making the shocking revelation last month that she would be returning toTHE The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13 as a “friend of the cast”. The highly anticipated return comes after the star left the hit show at the end of season 10 in 2020. READ:Sofia Richie’s $10 bronzer has 28,000 5-star ratings on Amazon – shoppers say it’s ‘better’ than the top end The premiere date of season 13 of THEThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to be announced, although filming began in January. Read more HELLO! American stories here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/494030/denise-richards-white-bodycon-dress-givenchy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos