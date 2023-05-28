It’s finally shorts season, and the gays are checking their crotch

The higher the mercury, the higher the hemlines! Yes, shorts season is finally here, and on Twitter, the gays are coming out looking their best.

And straight lines too, believe it or not. As The Wall Street JournalAs David Colman pointed out in 2014, menswear has embraced shorter shorts:

In recent years the length of the low water mark of an inseam of about 15 inches has moved back to knee length (11 inches), then a bare knee of 9 inches, then a quadriceps exposing 7 inch and on the newly fashionable 5 inch displaying thighs. If men’s shorts were a glacier in Greenland, scientists would freak out.

And that’s good for us queer persuasion, as Myles Russell Cook wrote for The conversation the next year:

I suggest it’s no coincidence that the mainstreaming of above-the-knee fashion for men coincided with a more visible gay rights movement. Men’s fashion with short shorts is as much an act of mainstream appropriation of gay iconography as it is an act of solidarity with the GLBTIQ community in its fight for equality. Men’s short shorts are now, at least indirectly, a symbol of the gay rights movement and should be worn with pride.

Now, on to the tweets! Below, find posts from Twitter users showing legs and thighs:

I ordered a pair of 4 inseam shorts. Gay Boy Summer comes in hot. Keke Palmers Delivery Service (@zachwell_) April 15, 2023

shorts and white sneakers for the fourth straight summer as a real gay pic.twitter.com/903Fl6U7m3 Gil Torres (@giltweetsstuff) May 14, 2023

What did they say about guys wearing short shorts? ?????? pic.twitter.com/xesRmS7Qvv KI???? (@BongsKingB) May 21, 2023

Lmao my gay ass in those bright orange 4 inch shorts at the gym confused everything. Idc if they call me the f slur lmao they keep looking so i will keep serving. Eat cookies. Lifting weights. Love strong. (@whoisdustyrock) May 10, 2023

My signature look will always be short shorts pic.twitter.com/AsT2QZNymm Nader (@NKinRealLife) May 22, 2023

i feel very gay in my silly little patterned shorts today Molly (@molix_x) May 21, 2023

I did the gay thing and finally bought some short shorts, I’m not mad at them. pic.twitter.com/tt4ct7xNEp Jonathan (@MorbidlyGay_) May 20, 2023

its such a beautiful sunday omg wearing my little gay shorts mark (@exhausted_gay) May 21, 2023

Can you still be gay with below the knee shorts? pic.twitter.com/AgjFO762dG Mutual, I’m sure (@Trevorkidd11) May 9, 2023

two types of gay shorts no shorts or extremely short shorts Nate (@Grendwhich) May 21, 2023

And what about men who wear short shorts? https://t.co/t1YJ2On88W pic.twitter.com/U6XSZbLz6F woo-woo poof (@itsjacksonbbz) May 20, 2023

also lmao when i bought these shorts in high school they were outrageously short and i was told i looked european, and now they are like the longest pair of shorts i wear https://t.co/nnm7Ha20ai Briel Gay (@ian_Gay_briel) May 7, 2023

i had to explain to someone the difference between gay night shorts and gay day shorts alex (@alex_abads) May 14, 2023

My little gay shorts have arrived? pic.twitter.com/XqkCr4WAaF juicy pussy (@GreatGABEsy) March 28, 2023

Gay friends: where do you find 4 inch inseam shorts? I need a new brand for reasons. Adam (@RickiFake02) May 14, 2023

If you think I’m going to cover the thighs the good gay lord gave me by wearing anything longer than an inseam 5 think again!!! https://t.co/80CYyuc70B jor (@jor_nyc) May 7, 2023

You can’t wear a sweater with short shorts and not be coded Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/wQ4u9xIA5D TwinkerTwunk (@prideof_virgo) May 19, 2023

11:80, 5 inseam shorts, distressed shirt fabric. I feel very gay, I mean I like the warm spring and summer conditions Steven Ochoa (@StevenGOchoa) April 28, 2023

I bought 5 crotchless shorts because I was told it was mandatory as a gay man, but I think they are too short, I feel naked. pic.twitter.com/VSQszdvhCM Lil Uzi injured? (@lostblackboy) July 27, 2021

