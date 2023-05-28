Natasha Poonawalla kisses a Versace-kitsch ensemble during a fashion show at the Cannes Film Festival | vogue india





Apparently the most talked about fashion collaboration of the year so far is the La Vacanza 2023 collection co-designed by Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace which was finally unveiled right in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival on May 23 in the lavish gardens of a villa in the south of France, in the picturesque setting of French Riviera. Natasha Poonawalla, the Indian entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast, seems to be getting all the big fashion guests at the Cannes festival this year. After attending an intimate British vogue Dinner X Chopard in a shimmering silver Gucci ensemble, Poonawalla woke up the next day to deliver another fashion moment, this time for the Dua Lipa X Versace show. Instagram/@peterluxhair Natasha Poonawalla donned a Medusa palm sprung flared jumpsuit for the show. The print featured elaborate ornamental elements that are the aesthetic signature of the 17th century Baroque art movement; pastel yellow and pink stripes, the brand’s signature black and white polka dots, flora and fauna prints, with pops of electric blue and sky blue meant to represent open windows) have also been added to this mix. The end product? A print that embodies Versace’s kitsch aesthetic.

