What did we learn from the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. One thing about playing this championship in the Grand Canyon State is that it tends to feel like Groundhog Day. You know what to expect daily with everything. The only thing that tends to change is the ranking.

Now were two rounds in the third year of three at Grayhawk Golf Club for the NCAA Championship. What have we learned?

The Raptor course at Grayhawk continues to provide a stern test. An abundance of low scores is not something we see a lot. Only one team in the previous two Finals has managed to finish 72 holes in the red, namely Arizona State (3 under) in 2021. With only Illinois under par at this point, the trend continues.

Since the NCAA format went to match play to decide a champion, Florida has played in 11 of 14 championships. However, the Gators have yet to play match play. At the halfway point, Florida is in good shape and sits in second place just three strokes behind Illinois.

Illinois arrived in Scottsdale this week ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and No. 3 in the Golfstat rankings. The Illini had lost to just eight teams all year twice against Florida, Stanford, Auburn, Arizona, Pepperdine, Arizona State and Georgia. Through 36 holes, they lose to no one.

Illinois posted the second-best run in the last 10 rounds at Grayhawk with a 7-under 273. The only team to go down was Pepperdine with a 271 in the final round two years ago.

Georgia Tech is perhaps the most legendary program in college golf without an NCAA title. The Yellow Jackets have finished runners-up four times, with head coach Bruce Heppler, one of the best without a title, having won three of those second-place trophies. Since Heppler started at Tech in 1995-96, he has led the Yellow Jackets to the championship in 20 of 25 years. Georgia Tech has made four match play appearances, going 1-4. With senior Ross Steelman holding a three-stroke lead in the individual standings, this could be the year Heppler wins that title that has eluded him.

The Big 12 Conference, which at times has been arguably the best conference in golf in any given year in recent years, may be at risk of not seeing a team make the 54-hole cut. Currently, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor are all outside the numbers to make the cut. Since match play began, we’ve always had at least one Big 12 team find a spot in bracket play, and since 2016, one Big 12 team makes the match play final every year. This sequence is in danger.

Oklahoma has the longest streak in match play. The Sooners have been a regular for the past six years, going 5-5 during that streak. There’s work to be done if the Sooners hope to extend the streak to seven.

Very quietly, Virginia made her way to having a lot to play for in the next two rounds. Bowen Sargents’ team, led by freshman candidate of the year Ben James, sits in the T-7. The Cavaliers have never played in match play.

This pesky .500 rule has created a lot of noise this year. Georgia and Arkansas were two such teams that barely remained eligible. After 36 holes, the two are in the middle of the pack and have a shot to make the 54-hole cut.

Pepperdine has played games in each of the past two years and is in a position to do so again this week. And they’re doing it with three new guys in the roster Sam Choi, Luke Gifford and Roberto Nieves. Only William Mouw and Derek Hitchner return from last year’s team that qualified for the FORE final.