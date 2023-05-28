Kylie Jenner has lunch in a halter dress and black pumps in Paris – Footwear News





Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about Paris today dressed in a summer outfit. The former reality TV star was dressed in a halter style Bodycon sundress in black with an angular plunging bodice that transitions into a fitted waist and a full, voluminous full skirt. The garment was also sleeveless with thick straps situating the dress around Jenner’s neck.

Kylie Jenner having lunch with friends in Paris on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA On the accessory front, Jenner carried a medium-sized glossy black patent leather bag with a quilted texture and gold hardware worn in tandem with dainty gold jewelry, including hoop earrings, as well as thin eyeglasses. 90s-inspired black sunnies. As for her hair, the Kylie Cosmetics owner styled her dark tresses in a deep middle part worn straightened and situated to frame her features. Related Flattering her feet, the social media star stepped out in black pointed toe pumps this gave it an all-black monochromatic look. The pair has been crafted with a glossy patent leather upper with elongated, pointed knife-like toes and a sturdy construction. Thin 3-4 inch stilettos completed the neutral ensemble, giving Jenner a conservative and walkable height increase. Pointed-toe pumps, no matter the style or color, are a mainstay in the wardrobes of many celebrities, including Jenner’s. The shoe style offers the wearer a classic and versatile touch.

Zoom on Kylie Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA For shoes, Jenner’s style varies in terms of aesthetics, ranging from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms from Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Its off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic pursuits, Jenner regularly wears Hoka, Nike x Off-White, and Balenciaga sneakers, with details like mesh, overlays, and chunky rubber soles.

Kylie Jenner having lunch with friends in Paris on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

