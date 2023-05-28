Mission: capture Russian collaborators in Ukraine | International

The dog, an old mastiff, is named Larchi in honor of its former owner. Larchi, who still lives in the house of his former master, the former mayor of Snihurivka, Oleksander Larchenko, constantly barks at his visitors. But the Larchenko family no longer occupies the residence, which is under the surveillance of a guard and soldiers who appear from time to time. They renamed the dog. The alderman fled last November when an advance unit of Ukrainian special forces took control of the municipality. He was the visible head of an administration that had collaborated with the Russian occupiers.

Snihurivka is a small town in southern Ukraine, on the banks of the Inhulets River. It is located in a border region between three provinces, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson. Crossing this tributary of the Dnipro and expelling Russian troops from the west bank of the river had been a strategic objective of the Ukrainian armed forces for months. In November, the counter-offensive forces a Russian withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro and a new phase begins in the region, that of the search for Russian collaborators and spies. Snihurivka, like the city of Kherson itself, was captured by the Russians with virtually no resistance, with the support of sections of the political class and even the local military establishment.

A resident of Snihurivka, an elderly woman, had come to the attention of the Ukrainian authorities because, although she theoretically lived alone, she collected enough humanitarian aid every day to feed a large family. When the intelligence services began to follow her, they discovered that she was also buying men’s clothing. In the second week of May, the battalion of special forces commanded by Vladislav (an alias) raided the basement of the woman’s house and found Russian soldiers hiding there . That day they arrested 30 Russians hiding in various places. Vladislav does not want to specify whether these were all the soldiers who had been left behind during the retreat or whether some were spetznatzRussian special forces infiltrate the other side of the front to gather information or carry out sabotage operations.

Vladislav speaks to EL PAS at the side of the road, in front of the Inhulets restaurant. There are few people left in the town, and passing cars honk the battalion commander’s horn as a sign of respect. He is the authority now in Snihurivka. The restaurant has been bombed, but on the locked front door there is graffiti left by a local drug dealer offering amphetamines, cocaine and marijuana. During the eight months of Russian occupation, Inhulets was used by the invading army as a torture chamber. Neighborhood residents heard screams coming out of the restaurant, says Luba Zhigalko, a teacher who left the village on April 1, 2022 to go live with her son in Zaragoza, Spain. She returned last March when she learned that her husband had died of natural causes. The city is empty, it’s very sad, she says.

A restaurant used by the Russian army during the occupation as a detention and interrogation center in Snigurivka. LOUIS DE VEGA

Pro-Kremlin collaborators continue to be a problem, Vladislav acknowledges. He remembers that on one occasion he and his men were hiding on the outskirts of a village they had infiltrated on a secret mission, behind Russian lines. A villager approached them to greet them, confirming that they were Ukrainians. They watched him throw his cell phone a few feet away from them. They immediately realized that the device was pinpointing their location and made a hasty retreat. In a few minutes, the position is bombarded. Vladislav even claims that the military commanders of Snihurivka supplied armored vehicles to the invading Russian troops.

Everyone in Snihurivka knows where our base is, says one of Vladislav’s men. Someone could pass the coordinates to the Russians, of course, but they don’t because we control the city and we’ll overtake them in a few hours.

Collaborationism is a problem that senior military and political officials in eastern Ukraine, the half of the country historically closest to Russian culture, have acknowledged to this newspaper. In July 2022, Pavlo Kirilenko, the Governor of Donetsk, confirmed in a meeting with reporters that Russian informants are a major concern. Kirilenko provided the math: if 20% of the pre-war population remained in the province, half of them would be pro-Russian.

A denunciation is the only explanation for an Iskander missile attack on any building in an industrial park on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia on May 5, according to an army officer consulted by this newspaper. EL PAS correspondents witnessed the attack and went to the target site, where the soldiers were billeted.

Volodymyr Kredovskii says many people left Snihurivka when Russian troops retreated. How many, he cannot say, but he is proud to have been among those who played their part in passing information to the Ukrainian army on the enemy positions inside the village. He owned a garage destroyed during the fighting and the town hall compensated him by hiring him to guard the remains of a pedestrian bridge blown up during the Russian retreat. In times of economic crisis, the twisted ironwork that remains is a treasure for scrap metal workers.

Volodimir Kredovskii, 63, guards a destroyed bridge over the Ingulets River that crosses Snigurivka, where he fishes while on watch. LOUIS DE VEGA

Kredovski is 63 years old and spends his time fishing in the Inhulets. He fills a bucket with the small carp he catches while chain-smoking cigarettes. According to him, kyiv’s biggest military mistake was not blowing up the Antonovsky Bridge, the main road crossing the Dnipro as it crosses Kherson. The capture of the province in a few days at the start of the invasion was partly due to the fact that the Ukrainian defenses were weaker in the south than in the north and east, but also because the Russians were aided by the support of local administrations and the passive attitude of military commanders in the region.

EL PAS entered the city of Kherson a few days after his release. Civilians were prevented from leaving because the security services tracked down residents who had collaborated with the enemy. Arrests have been made. A three-day curfew was imposed in early May. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the provincial military administration, announced that the measure was necessary to identify collaborators who provided information on the movement of Ukrainian troops.

Stray dogs on the streets of Kherson. LOUIS DE VEGA

Tell me, who lies more, Ukrainians or Russians? Elena asks reporters during a stroll along Ushakovka Avenue, Kherson’s main thoroughfare. She is convinced that shells are falling in the city which are not Russian but which are fired by Ukrainian artillery, perhaps by mistake, perhaps not. She has her doubts. Elena, 47, is aggrieved that the police stop her in the street to check her mobile phone, in case she has any connection to the Russians. Oleksandr Lutsenko is a 29-year-old greengrocer at a local market in Kherson. He corroborates Elena’s story: during the Russian occupation, security checks were constant. Most of the city’s residents have chosen not to go out on the streets, according to testimonies collected by this newspaper last November. There were multiple raids to arrest hundreds of men suspected of being loyal to Ukraine, who would then disappear.

Elena explains that people continue to stay indoors after the liberation. The city is bombed daily and when missiles hit near her building, she hides the cat in the washing machine, she says. Elena also suspects that Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses are not operational in Kherson.

An employee of a gas station in Kherson.

As night falls, Ushakovka Avenue becomes even more devoid of passers-by. The few vehicles on the road are mostly military, and they move quickly. The front is here, in a straight line. The avenue ends at the river promenade that runs along the Dnipro: 500 meters away, on the opposite bank, is the Russian army. No danger sign is required. There is not a soul on the promenade, only the remains of a bus destroyed by enemy fire. Therefore, each step towards water is a step towards death.

About this project A multimedia team of four journalists from EL PAÍS traveled across eastern Ukraine, covering 1,200 kilometers between Kharkiv and Kherson, in the weeks leading up to the counter-offensive that will determine how far the country can go in its quest to liberate the territory conquered by Russia. Dozens of testimonies from civilians and soldiers collected on the front line depict the impact that a long war has on the daily life of the population: drinking beer in a bar while receiving a Telegram warning that a missile will fall upon you shortly; living in a line of towns that have become part of the battlefront; what it’s like to celebrate your golden birthday in the middle of a devastated city; the daily life of the soldiers, which is also made up of many moments of waiting; the fear of living opposite the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, now occupied by Russia, in the midst of a conflict; being a teenager and living 12 kilometers from the dangerous Bakhmut front, confined to his home and receiving online lessons; and finally kyiv’s search for Russian collaborators. It is a series of seven reports on life which continues despite everything, in the midst of the violence and destruction of war, at a decisive moment for Ukraine: a counter-offensive where its destiny is at stake.

