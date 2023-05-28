Princess Leia’s ‘Star Wars’ dress could fetch $2 million at auction





Authentic on-screen “Star Wars” props, masks, weapons, models and costumes are some of the most prized memorabilia throughout the collector realm, and the sky’s often the limit for discontinued deals for the price tag. auction at major Hollywood memorabilia auctions. “Star Wars” fanatics with deep pockets, or recent lottery winners, might want to check it out. Propstore upcoming live event featuring over 1,400 rare and valuable pieces of film and TV memorabilia, taking place June 28-30 in Los Angeles. One of the headline items crossing the auction block from a galaxy far, far away is Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ceremonial costume from “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The screen and photo-matching certified ceremonial robe costume was worn by Fisher in the climactic medal presentation scene of the classic 1977 sci-fi film in the vast hall inside the rebel base of Yavin IV after the Death Star is obliterated by Luke Skywalker in his trusty X-wing starfighter. Presale estimates for the sleek white outfit currently sit between $1 million and $2 million. Related: The ‘Star Wars’ movies in chronological order Princess Leia’s ceremonial dress. (Image credit: Propstore) “Princess Leia’s original formal dress worn by Carrie Fisher is an incredible piece of movie history,” Propstore COO Brandon Alinger told Space.com. “The dress was worn in the last scene of the original ‘Star Wars’ movie, and it’s actually the very last thing you see on screen before the credits roll,” he added. “The scene is incredibly memorable for any ‘Star Wars’ fan, and Fisher, wearing this dress, was the center of it all. Hundreds of extras watched as she adorned Luke (Mark Hamill) and Han (Harrison Ford ) with their medals. When fans see the dress, they feel a strong connection to the character of Leia and the actress Fisher, who meant so much to them. “The film positioned her as a global superstar and set her on the path to being one of the most beloved actresses of her generation. When Carrie Fisher was honored with a Walk of Fame star on the 4 May 2023, a photo of her in this dress was on display at the event. It’s amazing that 47 years after the scene was filmed, this dress still exists and still inspires fans around the world. Shots of Carrie Fisher wearing Princess Leia’s formal dress. (Image credit: Propstore) accessories store is one of the premier film and television memorabilia companies on the planet, specializing in a variety of entertainment-based ephemera and collectibles. Bids can be placed online, by telephone or by buy order. Indoor auctions for Princess Leia’s ceremonial dress will be open to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum on the first day of the event, June 28. You can register here. Online proxy bids can be submitted from May 31. A special preview exhibition of 80 various lots will also take place at Propstore office in Valencia, CA by appointment only May 29-June 20.

