Designer Valentina Kova creates fashion “for real women”





Designer Valentina Kova was in town March 14-15 to meet, greet and thank her dedicated Palm Beach fans for their loyalty. Guests had the opportunity to sip champagne, snack on hors d’oeuvres and preview the first of its spring capsule collections. Kova presents five collections a year with three or four condensed versions of limited edition capsules that transcend the seasons. A wall of bouquets of mini roses and bouquets of coral flowers decorated the shop, showcasing coral-toned dresses, blouses and a tailored eyelet jacket shown with white trousers. My clothes are meant to be worn and enjoyed for years, Kova said. Comfort is very important to me. I don’t have a perfect body, but I’m happy with my body. I design clothes for real women with full lives. I am that woman. She is known for her impeccably tailored designs of fine knitwear, blouses, pants, dresses and jewelry. Kova’s experience, dynamism, sense of classic elegance and understanding of craftsmanship are apparent in every garment she creates. Its boutique-level luxury brand offers dozens of styles to choose from. More:The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach is the new home of fashion and lifestyle brand Hill House Home More:Part-time Palm Beacher mixes India with the island in fashion line bella tu She is passionate about fabric and is a regular at trade shows, constantly searching for the best natural and sustainable biodegradable fibers available. The buttons are made of metal or mother-of-pearl and the zippers she uses come from Switzerland. I love what I do so much, Kova said. I love natural fibers and exploring the beauty of matter. Comfort is very important to me. Clothing should be comfortable. They are meant to be worn and cannot be too tight. I make clothes for real women. Sales Manager Ines Aurich and her team, Gloria Alonso and Maria Sparks, have created a warm, friendly atmosphere and built strong relationships with their Palm Beach clientele and can range in size 0-16. Our customers often come to see what’s new. They can choose the styles they like, try them on and depending on fabric availability, choose from around 100 color swatches and customize their outfits. The turnaround time is about three weeks and there are no additional charges, Aurich said. They’ll bring a favorite printed pant or skirt and we’ll update the look with a colorful plain blouse. Kova, like her clients, leads a busy life, as the mother of a 4-year-old daughter and the head of a growing American fashion brand. She says she learned the trade the hard way and built her brand step by step by understanding the needs and wants of her customers. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kova came to the United States to attend Lake Forest College in Illinois, majoring in fine arts and economics. After graduating, she spent three years at Goldman Sachs in Chicago as a financial analyst. She moved to New York, went to Parsons Graduate School of Design, and worked for designers in New York and Paris. She taught courses in fashion and design principles at Parsons, using the money she earned to design her own line of fine jewelry. Kova caught the attention of the New York fashion world in the early 2000s. People started noticing what she was wearing and started ordering custom pieces. Her list of celebrities includes Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Coco Rocha, Mischa Barton, Sharon Stone, Ashley Graham and Jane Fonda. In 2011, Kova launched her own brand with a showroom in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and manufactures her entire collection, apparel and jewelry, in New York City. Valentina Kova, palm beach 243 Worth Ave. 561-508-3624 New York City 187, rue Lafayette (by appointment only) Southampton, NY 38 alley of jobs

