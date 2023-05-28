Georgia men’s tennis Ethan Quinn advances to NCAA singles tournament final | Tennis





On Friday, May 26, Georgias Ethan Quinn made history. His comeback victory against No. 9Virginia’s Chris Rodesch in the semifinals at the NCAA Men’s Singles Tennis Championships,do it No. 2 Quinn is the first-ever male tennis freshman from Georgia to qualify for an individual national championship. A big win for Ethan, Georgia head coach Manny Diaz said. The first set, Chris Rodesch played very well. It seemed that the better Ethan played, the more Chris suited him. Despite losing the first set 6-2, Quinn rallied, winning the second set with a 6-2 victory of her own. Rodesch tied Quinn until the decisive point of the third set. Tied at three a piece, Quinn earned the break point at deuce-all to take a 4-3 lead with serve. He didn’t look back, winning the deciding third set 6-4 and clinching his ticket to the final. Quinns’ win over Rodesch in the semifinals marks the first time in Bulldogs men’s tennis history that a freshman will compete for the singles championship and the second time a freshman has gone to semi final. Quinn is the seventh Bulldog to reach the final, becoming the first since John Isner in 2007. Just joining those elite names, knowing that I’m just the second freshman to reach the semifinals, along with Al Parker, that’s pretty amazing,” Quinn said. It continued a streak for Quinn, as he raced down the 64 field to get to this point. In the first round, Quinn beat No. 17 Luc Fomba of TCU in a three-set thriller, 6-7(7), 6-2, 7-5. Quinn went down early in a tight 7-6 (7) tiebreaker. He fought back, beating Fomba in sets two and three, 6-2, 7-5. In the round of 16, Quinn knocked out No. 58 Ryan Seggerman of North Carolina 6-4, 6-4 to advance. In the round of 16, Quinn defeated No. 15 Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The quarterfinals saw Quinn face stiffer competition as Michigan’s No. 20 Andrew Fenty came up against him in the quarterfinals. Quinn stayed hot, winning in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-4. With his great streak at the championships, Quinn has now won all five matches in the singles tournament and both matches in the teams portion of the tournament.It has won 16 in a row, its last loss coming in a March 18 game against Tennessee. Quinn has the most singles and doubles wins of the season with a 23-8 record on the season, a remarkable feat for the rookie. This singles tournament for Quinn came on the heels of a crushing 4-3 loss in the Tag Team Championships at the hands of Ohio State a week ago. Despite this, Quinn continued through adversity. So far, three of his five games have gone the distance in the NCAA singles tournament, marking the tough competition to make it to the Finals. I think more than anything, it’s just the mental toughness that all those guys who have done well in the singles tournament have,” Diaz said. Its been a long season; it’s not just the NCAA tournament, they’ve been going there since early January. Now, Quinn will face No. 8 Ondrej Styler of Michigan in the championship on Saturday, May 27. Quinns’ match against Styler will take place at 10 a.m. at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

