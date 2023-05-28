Abundant Ohio deer dressed the “Buckskin Men” and gave Scioto his name

Frontier-era storytellers in the Ohio Country often referred to them as the Buckskin Men. Dressed in deerskin clothing, these men were often also called the long hunters.

Traveling through Appalachia from the English colonies on the east coast, these men went for months in search of beaver and other pelts. Many of them, like Daniel Boone and Simon Kenton, were of Scottish Irish descent. In the early 1700s, they spearheaded English settlement in the Ohio Country, which was then occupied by French traders and their Native American allies.

Many of these men wore buckskins from time to time. But most of the time they wore clothes made from flax wool or homemade blankets. They only wore buckskins occasionally because buckskin tends to stretch when wet and shrink when dry, making it rather uncomfortable for the wearer on rainy days.

But the frontier people wore buckskin clothes. They did it because there was a lot of suede to be had.

People coming to the lands along the Ohio River in the years after the American Revolution were absolutely amazed at what they got for free as a veterans benefit or what they were able to buy at very little cost. It was a wonderful land of dense forests and tall grass plains. Settlers in New England, where the main agricultural crop was rocks, were amazed to find topsoil four, five, and even six feet deep in Ohio.

The country of Ohio was home to wild animals in large numbers. Herds of buffalo and elk swarmed the land while flocks of thousands of carrier pigeons sometimes blocked out the sun for hours. Entire families of beavers have built huge beaver dams and lived there.

And then there were the deer.

There were lots of deer in Ohio, and there had been for a long, long time. The Scioto River is named after them. In an article for the journal of the Ohio Historical Society [ now the Ohio History Connection ]historian August C. Mahr told the story.

As to its provenance, the term Scioto is unmistakably Iroquoian, and in particular Wyandot. It is widely attested that the Wyandots called the river Scionto, although it was mainly known as the Scioto, that is, among white people. The fragmentary nature of the river’s name is evident from the fact that in Wyandot, ochskonto means a deer.

The name, thus spelled the Reverend Mr. [David] Jones, [in 1772] that the Shawanees give to Siota [sic] escaped my memory but it means Hairy River. The Indians tell us that when they came to live here, the deer were so abundant that in the spring season when they came to drink, the stream was thick with hair, hence their name.

The huge herds of deer may have dwindled by the time settlers arrived at the fork of the Scioto and Olentangy rivers in the 1790s. But as an ancient story from the Central Ohio Records, there were still plenty of deer in and around Columbus.

Wild deer were often seen on the outskirts of the borough. They sometimes approached the cornfields near Franklinton, and liked to linger in the woods where the monuments of Green Lawn Cemetery now stand. When the first trees were felled on the Place du Capitole, these mocking creatures came to browse on their branches. Jonathan Neereamer, a borough councilor, frequently shot deer in the forest that covered the territory now known as East Park Place [ Jefferson Avenue to Hamilton Avenue ] In January 1825, John Otstot, as he informs the writer, saw five stags feeding together near the old cemetery, on Livingston Avenue. These are the last stags seen by M. Otstot in the vicinity of Columbus. In 1835 he killed one in the Nine Mile Woods near Dublin. Mr. John Barr informed the writer that deer were seen between Alum Creek and the Big Walnut as late as 1845. On November 12, 1855, Mr. William Neil saw two wild deer in his antlers two miles north of the city. [where The Ohio State University is today].

The hunting or killing of deer, says [William T.] Martin, was practiced successfully by candlelight or torchlight, at night, on the river. The deer, in hot weather, would come into the river after dark, to eat a kind of water grass that grew in the stream, and the hunters, taking a canoe and a bright light in it, could let it float the along the river. running, and the light seemed to blind the deer until they could hover near them and put them down easily.

The technique was called jacklighting and was later intended to be illegal. But by then most deer hunters had come to use firearms or bows to find deer during regulated hunting seasons.

Despite all these changes, we still call the Deer River Scioto by the name the Native Americans gave it.

Ed Lentz is a local historian and author who writes this weekly “As It Were” column for The Dispatch.