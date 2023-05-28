Celtics force Game 7 in dramatic fashion | National sports





The Boston Celtics have taken a step closer to accomplishing something no other team has done in the history of the National Basketball Association. A spectacular Derrick White point with 0.01 seconds left gave the Celtics a stunning 104-103 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Miami. Tatum St. Louisan Jayson Tatum finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He was a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line. White’s late game heroism tied the best of seven series at three games apiece. The Celtics return home for Game 7 on Monday night with a chance to become the first NBA team to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. Of the 150 teams that led 3-0, the Celtics are only the fourth team in history to force a deciding Game 7, but they will be the first team to host Game 7. Immy Butler hit three free throws with three seconds left to give the Heat a 103-102 lead, which capped a big rally after a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes. During the Celtics’ final possession, Marcus Smart’s 3-pointer bounced off the edge, but White rushed in and tipped the game-winner to prevent the Heat from advancing to the NBA Finals for the third game in a row. St. Louisan Jayson Tatum finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He was a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line. He scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half. It was Tatum’s ninth 30-point game in the playoffs. He will have another opportunity to play in a Game 7, where he has shone throughout his six-year career. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Marcus Smart scored 21 points, which marked the second straight game he scored at least 20 points. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points while Caleb Martin added 21 points and a record 15 rebounds. Both teams had an excellent seven-game streak in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, with the Celtics winning Game 7 in Miami. The tip for Game 7 is scheduled for Monday night at the TD Garden in Boston at 7:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The match will be televised on TNT.

