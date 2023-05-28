Teenager battles dress code after shirt revealing his shoulders sparks debate





Grace Goble, Illinois, was reportedly told on Monday that she would have to retake the photo from her high school yearbook. A young woman named Grace Goble in Illinois was reportedly told on Monday that she would have to retake the photo from her high school yearbook, and on Friday she had the principal change her tone. goble said TODAY that she discovered that none of her photos had been approved for approval, and when she contacted school administrators, she was reportedly told that her photo was too suggestive. For what? Because it showed off her shoulders, which violated the school dress code. Goble decided to launch a Change.org petition demanding that dress codes be reviewed and condemning the over-sexualization of young girls. The article continues under the ad I was recently informed that I will have to retake my senior photo because my shoulders were showing, which is against school dress code. As you can see this photo is completely innocent and the sweater I’m wearing is modest and covers my body very appropriately. This is a shirt I’ve worn to school and school events before, and no one has ever thought of it. Here’s the shirt, if you were wondering how suggestive it is: The article continues under the ad I’ve spent a good part of my life wondering why exactly women’s shoulders are so shocking. It’s ridiculous that young women aren’t allowed to wear the clothes they want to wear just because it might possibly distract someone. Why should young women be denied the ability to express themselves through their fashion simply because there may be a few people out there who can’t control themselves? Shaming women for wearing things that make them feel comfortable and happy about their bodies is horribly sexist and leads many girls to grow up thinking that if another person can’t control their actions with women, it’s is that the woman is at fault. I find it amazing that this problem comes up again and again, and that not much seems to be done about it. Stop forcing girls to grow up by teaching them that they have to hide their bodies because other people can’t control themselves. Most people who see Goble’s yearbook photo are shocked, particularly because wearing a black drape that shows off the shoulders to some degree was once the norm in the photo studio for yearbook photos: It’s bs my girls can’t show their shoulder at school because the school board said it distracts the boys! WTH if it distracts them, they need a life! Becky (@becky_s5) July 27, 2017 The article continues under the ad My Mom’s High School Portrait From 1970 Shows More Skin Andrea (@Scrappygrrl) July 27, 2017 In 1977, almost all of us were in a black drape that bared our shoulders. For the love of Pete! Marlene Gier-Kozik (@angelkoz999) July 27, 2017 The article continues under the ad In my time (1987), everyone wore a black drape. looks the same to me… Evelyn Ortmann (@EOrtmann13) July 27, 2017 In 1972, when I graduated, girls wore a black velvet drape, which looked like a dress top. Shown the same amount of shoulder area as pictured. Patti Lipscomb (@PattiLipscomb) July 28, 2017 The article continues under the ad After all the media attention, Goble posted an update on her petition, saying things were about to change at her school: The Maine South principal contacted me to let me know that they have decided to include this photo in the yearbook. He also let me know that he plans to organize a group of students dedicated to updating and reviewing this policy. The article continues under the ad Be the change you want to see in the world, ladies!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.distractify.com/p/yearbook-photo-clothes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos