No retirement blues: Grandpa, 86, is setting the trend as a fashion content creator

Kangkang was a fashion photographer specializing in clothing and accessories in Chengdu, Sichuan Province (southwest China).

In 2021, when he got a little tired of pulling on clothes day after day, he decided to return to his hometown of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei in search of career opportunities.

His grandfather came to pick him up. And Kangkang couldn’t believe his eyes: he was stunned by the old man’s elegant outfit and immediately shot a video of him and uploaded it to Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, a short video platform. popular. The video garnered Kangkang and his grandfather over 2 million likes in 2 days.

It also launched a new career for the fashion content creator duo.

Kangkang’s Douyin account now has nearly 6 million followers. Most leave comments about her stylish grandfather, who is now 86, saying they would ask his advice on how to choose an outfit.

“I really like grandpa’s attitude to life, you can wear whatever you want even if you’re already over 80,” one commented.

The sudden popularity encouraged the duo to continue creating fashion content. Kangkang’s grandfather gets up early in the morning and watches fashion-related content on the Internet, such as fashionable outfits from Japan, South Korea, Europe and the United States. Then he tries to figure out how to make them his own.

Kangkang revealed that her grandfather was a college professor who taught courses on telecommunications. The old man used to go on excursions to remote mountainous areas for months. Yet he still cared about his appearance and tried to dress neatly every day, he recalls.

“Grandpa said that appearance mattered a lot when you were a teacher,” Kangkang noted, saying he always dressed in a suit and tie, even in the summer.

In order to keep in shape, the senior did exercises such as playing basketball and football as well as jogging. He used to jog around a lake every day at his college.

An elegant life after retirement

“When I was a teacher, I couldn’t dress how I wanted or liked. However, now that I’m retired, I can finally dress however I want,” Grandpa said .

He now owns hundreds of famous streetwear t-shirts, and countless hoodies, beanies and caps, accessories and bags.

Among Grandpa’s favorites is his collection of Air Jordan sneakers. On some occasions, he even asked Kangkang to fly with him to cities like Chengdu, just to buy the latest edition of AJ shoes.

Since the duo started making fashion content on a daily basis, grandfather prepared the day before the outfit for the next day. To keep up to date with the latest fashion, he also attended fashion shows and prepared for new clothes and items.

His wife wasn’t quite okay with her husband paying so much attention to his outfits. She complained that he spends too much time studying fashion and making videos with their grandson.

But gradually, Kangkang’s grandmother made peace with her husband’s newfound passion, especially after noticing the childlike happiness he radiated from the followers’ attention and encouragement.

It takes four to five hours to make a video, which Kangkang then edits and posts on Douyin.

With an ever-expanding fanbase, the grandfather-grandson couple quickly found other job opportunities. National streetwear brands VENGETICE and Venque asked Kangkang to promote their clothes. The duo plan to create their own streetwear brand in the future.

A growing number of young people recognize Kangkang’s grandfather, often asking to take selfies with him. The octogenarian loves how his taste for fashion resonates with so many young people and, in turn, he feels energized by them.

“I know a lot of people will feel lost when they retire. A simple stylish outfit can really change how we feel. Our health will improve if we feel better,” Grandpa explained.

Why Grandpa Outfits Stand Out From The Crowd

Another hot girl fashion content creator sums up some pointers that make grandpa outfits stand out.

1. Contrasting colors will light you up

Grandpa likes to wear brightly colored clothes. However, the total number of colors in an outfit should not exceed three. We can always choose the basic black and white color and wear something with a bright contrasting color.

Weibo account of Kangkang and grandfather

2. Find the right accessory

Whether it’s a beanie, sunglasses, a necklace or a bag, they can all make a mundane outfit stand out. Grandpa loves wearing peaked caps in his videos. Not only does it hide her fine hair, but it can also accentuate the outline of her face.

3. The right costume is always an option

Current costume designs are no longer quite formal. Old fashioned suits should be padded underneath while the oversized fit can make men look slimmer and taller. And don’t forget accessories such as beanies, sunglasses or shoulder bags. They can always make your costume shine.

A pair of skateboarding shoes will also do the magic.