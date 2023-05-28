Nora Fatehi Flaunts an Hourglass Figure in a Multi-Color Bodycon Dress with a Dramatic Floor-Length Cape – See Viral Video





IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stunning Bodycon Dress With Dramatic Cape – WATCH Nora Fatehi made another fashion statement in a multi-colored bodycon dress on the IIFA green carpet. IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stunning Bodycon Dress With Dramatic Cape – WATCH Bollywood stars dazzled at Abu Dhabi’s biggest night IIFA Awards 2023. Celebrities were stunned by the green carpet, spreading their glitz and glamor to the supreme level. Talking about such a diva is none other than Nora Fatehi who left the internet mesmerized by her stunning outfit. Scroll down to watch his best green carpet moments from last night. Speaking of looks, Nora Fatehi was seen adorning a stunning bodycon dress at the 2023 IIFA Awards. The ensemble features a sweetheart neckline, sequins, and a floor-length blue cape which she paired with her multi-colored gown. For glamorous choices, Nora opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lipstick, perfect brows, clean contour and glowing skin. The diva completed her look with earrings, several rings and a messy bun. Nora Fatehi stuns in a sexy bodycon dress at the 2023 IIFA Awards Nora Fatehi makes an elegant appearance in a scorching latex dress Nora Fatehi was seen wearing the ensemble with ease and posing elegantly on the red carpet for the photographers. Earlier, the Dilbar actress made an elegant appearance on the IIFA green carpet wearing a searing latex dress with a plunging neckline. Nora complemented her off-the-shoulder dress with glam makeup, bare lips and soft curls. The actress also shared a BTS video of her stunning IIFA look with a caption, “Foreva im that girl..” Bollywood’s biggest awards show, IIFA, is taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Several A-listers including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Esha Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Sanjana Sanghi and others walked the green carpet on Friday for the IIFA Rocks event. What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s latest look at the 2023 IIFA Awards? Tell us in the comments below











