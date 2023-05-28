Sophie Wessex nails understated elegance in an angelic fit and flare tea dress





More photographs have been shared of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s secret trip to Iraq. Duchess Sophie (formerly Countess of Wessex) visited the Kurdistan region of Iraq this week at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. In light of her harrowing journey, Prince Edward’s wife made sure her unparalleled wardrobe traveled with her. WATCH: Inside the Duchess of Edinburgh’s style brief In moving photographs shared on the Royal Family’s website, the 58-year-old Duchess put together a pristine white dress to meet Yazidi survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. Sophie’s romantic ruffled dress featured angelic puff sleeves and a flattering maxi skirt crafted from lightweight crepe. © PA The Duchess of Edinburgh has seen how the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) provides survivors and other displaced people in the camp with skills they can use to support their families and find jobs. The buttoned bodice was enhanced with a ruffled pie crust neckline, while soft gathers around the waist gave her dress a wonderfully floaty and delicate silhouette. MORE:Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ by death of woman struck by royal motorcade © PA The Duchess travels to Iraq to support the Women, Peace and Security program The mother-of-two paired her pretty white wedding dress with dainty gold jewelry, styling her blonde hair in voluminous waves. © PA The Duchess of Edinburgh looked angelic in a white tiered dress The Duchess’ flawless complexion was highlighted with rosy blush and glossy foundation, which she paired with mascara and defined, fluffy brows. HAVE THE LOOK It’s not the only time during her time abroad that royal has reigned supreme on the style stakes. Earlier in the week, Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly elegant for her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday, stepping out in a stunning lemon yellow wool dress that was accented with a pretty button-up skirt. The glamorous royal wore the ‘Yahvi’ dress from one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite brands, Beulah. © PA The Duchess of Edinburgh was received by the President and First Lady of Iraq The Duchess paired her stunning butter-coloured dress, which also comes in a range of spring colours, with towering pointed heels and a canvas clutch. © PA The royal wore a cream Beulah dress Detailing the Duchess of Edinburgh’s fourth day in Iraq, the royal website reads: “Qadia camp in Duhok, home to over 13,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Duchess of Edinburgh Edinburgh spent time with Yazidi survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, who spoke of the hardships and stigma they face. “Her Royal Highness has seen how the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) provides survivors and other internally displaced people in the camp with skills they can use to support their families and find employment. “Returning to Erbil, Her Royal Highness heard of a Yazidi survivor’s experience of being separated from her children born of rape, and her efforts to be reunited with them.” SHOP MORE WHITE SUMMER DRESSES Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

