Comfortable Heels for Women – Times of India

Comfortable heels for women are an essential that every woman needs in her closet. They are more than just a fashion accessory and become a matter of comfort and ease of wear. Comfortable heels not only allow you to wear heels, but to do so while being comfortable and keeping your feet happy. Many women who suffer from flat feet, bunions and other issues find a comfortable pair of wedge heels or platform heels to be the perfect solution to their glamorous dressing problems. A comfortable pair of heels can make it easier to attend long events like weddings, concerts, etc., without having to wear comfortable sneakers or shoes all the time. Sometimes girls just want to have fun and look glamorous while doing it and a comfortable pair of shoes may not become the answer. So, a comfortable pair of heels is what every woman needs.

Women’s Trase Block Heel Sandals

This beautiful pink block heel sandal from Trase is one of the best choices for the most comfortable heels for women. The block heel provides more surface area over which the heels can distribute their weight compared to a stiletto heel, making them more comfortable on the feet. The eye-catching design of this sandal offers an edgy element and makes this comfortable heel for women the perfect choice for brunches, nights out and more. Pair this heel with pantsuits, jumpsuits, skirts, Indian outfits, cocktail dresses and more.

BATA Women’s Lozze Sandal

This slip-on style sandal from BATA comes with a cat heel that is approximately one inch high. The sandal is strappy style and comes in the perfect black color that matches all your outfits. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of stylish heels to wear to your next gig that’s comfortable while creating a statement look, this pair of heels is the perfect choice for you. The comfort heel for women comes with a zipper at the back which ensures a snug fit that provides extra comfort to the feet. The black sandals for women feature a synthetic rubber sole which adds to the cushioned comfort it provides to your feet.

Mochi Women Synthetic Sandals

This pair of women’s pumps is glamorous and comfortable. Mochi heels feature a sparkly strap and a very comfortable wedge heel. The soles are made of polyurethane which provides stability and comfort with a very comfortable height of three inches. Women’s sandals are great for weddings, small parties, and other occasions where you want to show them off while still being comfortable enough to move around in throughout the day. Pair it with your best sarees, lehenga cholis, ido western outfits and more and power through your favorite events without feeling the pressure on your feet.

Women’s fashion sandals TRASE

Looking for a feminine and cute pair of comfortable heels for women to wear to the next event? Then this pair of heels is the perfect answer. Trase’s heels feature a glittery bow in the front which is very eye-catching and daring. The slip-on wedge heel is three inches high, which is comfortable and also provides good height. The easy-to-wear heels are perfect for pairing with both Indian and Western outfits, making them a very versatile choice for women. This can be worn by women of almost all ages as it will easily match any style and outfit.

BATA Women Debi Fashion Sandals

Another great shot for everyday wear, this comfortable heel for women from BATA comes with a wedge heel that starts with a platform heel. The sole is made from a foam material that provides support and comfort in a sleek package. The heel has a good two inch height which also provides a sleek and elevated feel. Perfect for everyday wear and can be paired with your shorts and skirts as well as for your fun holiday looks. We all want that pair of heels that will increase our height without hurting our feet. Check out this option if that’s what you need.

Metro Women Synthetic Sandals

Another great find for comfortable heels for women. This heel from Metro comes in an attractive design of a wedge heel with a sequentially covered and very stylish front strap. The comfortable wedge heel for women comes with a back strap that locks the shoe in place, which adds to the ease and comfort of wearing it for a long period of time. This comfortable design makes it the perfect heel for women to wear at weddings, occasions, office conferences and other situations where you have to stand for long periods of time.

Marc Loire Women’s Open Toe Wedge Shoes

Sometimes a nude colored heel is all you need to strike the perfect balance and pairing for your outfit. This wedge heel from Marc Loire comes with a wedge heel with a textured fabric finish paired with a shiny PU trim detail with a satin fabric bow on top, making it very attractive and stylish. The comfortable heel comes with an anti-slip sole which adds to the comfort and security that this heel has to offer. The perfect heel for everyday wear and can be paired with virtually anything out of your wardrobe.

Catwalk Girls Trendy Textured Ankle Strap Sandals

This pair of heels from Catwalk comes with a comfortable block heel that is approximately three inches in height. The sandal has been designed with wide straps including one around the ankle which adds to the comfort and support it offers to the wearer. The stylish women’s heel can be worn with almost any outfit, making it a very versatile and friendly choice for both everyday and party wear. The perfect pair to take to vacations and destination weddings as you can wear them with multiple outfits and say comfy all the time.

Comfortable heels for women: FAQs

What is the best heel height for each day?

A good and safe measure is to wear cat heels for everyday use. Kitty heels are usually 2 to 3 inches high and very comfortable for long term wear. What style of heels is the most comfortable to wear?

Platform sandals are considered to be the most comfortable heel for women because they do not stress any specific point of the feet. Which heels are the most comfortable for walking?

Heels that provide walking comfort and good height are wedge heels. This is one of the best options for long events and days when you also have to move around a lot.

