A fashion show will benefit organizations in the Mooresville region

Offer this item Share this article without paywall. A women’s event that is also a fundraiser for local groups will take place on June 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Sip, Shop & Strut: A Spring Fashion Show Event multi-fundraiser for local groups and networking opportunity will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Boulevard. Hosted by Bliss by the Lake Boutique, The Perfect Dress and Unfazed Clothing Co. in partnership with LKN Magazine, the event will include a (wine) cocktail party, fashion show and shopping. There will be food and drink as well as music provided by Platinum DJ. Moments by Heather Edmunds & Company will provide photography. Amber Valentine will host the show and models include Cornelius First Lady Sharon Washam and other women of the lake. Participating vendors include Sharla Jewelry, with jewelry made by local artists that reflects heart and style. People also read… Ten percent of profits go to Heart For Africa, since 2010. Each piece is handcrafted for a specific purpose. VIVASol, a local weight loss, alternative medicine, and aesthetics practice, will feature UPNEEQ, a temporary eye widening and whitening product, Vitamin C Serum, and offer chair massages from their massage therapist. LKN Local, a local, women-owned business offering soft, stylish, flattering, high-quality Lake Norman clothing and gifts made by the people of LKN, for the love of the lake. A portion of their profits are donated to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Lake Norman Wildlife Conservators. Brighter Smiles of Davidson offers a mobile teeth whitening service. Mystic Bakery of Troutman will offer homemade desserts. The bakery accepts custom orders. RLT Designs, a local mom-owned business offering fun glassware, shirts, stickers, keychains and more. Aesthetics By Kira, cosmetologist and licensed esthetician specializing in anti-aging, lip blushing, dermaplaning and micro-needling. Participation is free and everyone is welcome. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

