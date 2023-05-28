Stop the executions! An Iranian model wears a dress with a noose around her neck in Cannes





Apart from movies and fashion, the Cannes Film Festival has been one of the platforms for expressing protests and making strong political statements. Days after a woman dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the festival’s iconic stairs on Friday, Iranian-born model Mahlagha Jaberi made a strong political statement against mass executions in Iran. For the people of Iran In solidarity with the people of Iran against the horrific wave of executions, Mahlagha Jaberi walked the red carpet of the international film festival wearing a dress that could draw the world’s attention to the worrying situation in Iran. Jaberi showed up on the red carpet wearing a black bodycon dress. However, what made people’s heads turn was the collar of the dress, which was a beige rope that was attached to her dress in the shape of a noose. Jila Saber designed her dress. Jaberi shared a montage video of herself wearing the dress with a message saying, “Stop the execution.” Sharing the video, she wrote: “Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier. Amazing videographer by @joystrotz. Thank you for bringing our vision to life. And a special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran.” Her dress caused a sensation on the controllers of social networks. Reacting to his brave gesture, an Instagram user wrote, “I didn’t follow you and didn’t even know you that much but today everyone is talking about your patriotism except the enemies of the country, you showed it in the best possible way#” While another simply commented, “The message you delivered to the world was great. Thank you dear Mahlagha. Hoping for freedom.” Alarming situation There has been an increase in executions in the country this year. The dire situation, which poses a threat to human rights, has alarmed activists around the world. Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway, and Together Against the Death Penalty, based in Paris, said in a joint report in April that authorities hanged 75% more people in 2022 than the year before. According to reports, at least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, the highest number of executions in the country since 2015. (With agency contributions)

