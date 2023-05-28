Kylie Jenner rocks a vintage-inspired dress that flaunts an hourglass figure in Paris





On Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner stepped out in Paris wearing a vintage-style black dress with a strapless bodice and low neckline that highlighted her hourglass figure. The look was by Bottega Veneta, and the dress featured an asymmetrical floaty skirt that revealed a leg and her black heels with pointed toes. She also wore sunglasses and carried a black clutch. The beauty mogul left her raven hair down and wore gold hoop earrings and a simple makeup palette. MEGA//Getty Images Later that night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued to carry her holiday best, rocking a white mini dress with a matching hood that covered her hair and showed off her legs for dinner out. She paired it with strappy heels and a matching handbag. Jenner was one of many celebrities in Paris this weekend and was in the stands for Beyonc’s Renaissance World Tour concert at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. She was joined by her mother Kris Jenner and offered some clips from her night out on Instagram, including photos of her skintight black and nude top and black mini skirt. She sang some of Beyonc’s hits in the back of her SUV and enjoyed a glass of wine before heading to the stadium. The day before she arrived in Paris, Jenner’s car was seen outside Timothe Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills. The alleged couple have been linked since April, but a source speaking to entertainment tonight says it doesn’t matter. It’s okay, the insider said. But Kylie likes to hang out with Timothe and see how things go. They added, “It’s been really fun for her because it’s so different from her past relationships.” It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

