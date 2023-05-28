Fashion
Women’s rowing ends 2023 season in historic fashion
CHERRY HILL, NJ — The Jacksonville women’s rowing team wrapped up their historic 2022-23 season at the NCAA Championships on Sunday.
“The NCAA is an incredible event because we witness the highest caliber of athletes in the country, and in some cases, the world. To have the University of Jacksonville represented alongside these women is amazing. We had a historic performance, not only for JU but also for the MAAC conference. It was the best result ever in the championship. I’m excited to see what Jacksonville and MAAC will do in the future.
On the third day of flawless conditions, today’s weather may have taken over in terms of quality. Lightly overcast and little to no wind made for decent racing conditions. The Dolphins’ Varsity Four had the best performance by a boat at the NCAA Championship in program history. Throughout the weekend they continued to climb and beat boats, and the outcome was no different in the ‘D’ final. In a back and forth race, boats from the Northeast, Jacksonville and Navy battled it out for first place for most of the course. As the race entered the final 500 yards, Northeastern had a slight advantage in first place, leaving Jacksonville and Navy to go head-to-head in the remaining legs of the race. The two boats alternated second place with each stroke, but the Dolphins final sprint proved enough to overtake two boats in the final and claim the best result a JU boat had ever had. To top it off, Jacksonville’s time of 7:54.256 was seven seconds faster than Gonzaga’s time in the “C” final.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the Varsity Four,” said the head coach mike lane. “Their performance here was historic, beating two teams and narrowly missing out on this ‘C’ final. I couldn’t be more proud of these youngsters, and it’s a great testament to the depth of our program.”
The Dolphins’ Second Varsity Eight continued to make history by beating a boat in the finals for the first time in program history. Seeded in the “D” final against Gonzaga, Northeastern and Navy, the four boats rode a tightly contested race to the finish. As the race progressed, Gonzaga started to build a slight lead, followed by Northeastern. As the boats headed into the final stages of the race, Navy and Jacksonville battled it out for third place, with Jacksonville battling for history. As JU entered the final 250 or so yards, their sprint propelled them past the midshipmen, and with the momentum gained, they rowed across the finish line just under seven seconds ahead of the midshipmen.
“Our JV8s are a bunch of fighters. They’ve been scrappy all year and pushed our 1V all year. Today they showed that fight. Them and the Navy fighting on the course, beating a boat is a huge deal, and again, I’m really proud of the effort they’ve put in.”
The First Varsity Eight took on some of the fastest boats in the country throughout the weekend, and the trend continued through to the final. Racing against teams from Gonzaga, Navy and George Washington, the Dolphins blasted out of the gates and found themselves in the heat of battle for the first 100 yards. As the run progressed, Gonzaga began to pull away, followed by Navy and George Washington, which allowed the Dolphins to finish fourth in their respective finals.
“The 1V had a tough run, but that’s the highest level of competition we encounter here,” Lane said. “These guys haven’t given in or given up, and I’m proud of their character. We’ve got great leadership in this boat, and some of them are leaving because of graduation and they’re going to be tough to replace.”
As the 2022-23 season comes to an end, Jacksonville continues to be on the rise in women’s rowing. That includes back-to-back years of sweeping MAAC and steadily advancing to the NCAA Championship and ultimately making history by beating four boats overall in this year’s finals.
“It’s been a great year, I mean you can’t beat a championship, win every event, get to the NCAA, beat boats,” Lane said. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years and this is by far my best year. Not just because of the results, but because of the incredible women I’ve had the privilege of coaching.”
Click here for full results and NCAA Championship schedule.
YOU LINEUPS
First university 8+
Second university 8+
First University 4+
|
