Fashion
USA men’s hockey team stunned by Germany in world championship semifinals
Unable to sleep the day before her first-round match at French Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the No. 2 seed in the Grand Slam tournaments, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine checked her phone at 5 a.m. on Sunday and saw disturbing news at her home in Kyiv.
At least one person was killed when the capital of the country of Kostyuks came under Russia’s biggest drone attack since the start of its war, launched with a Belarus-assisted invasion in February 2022.
It’s something I can’t describe, probably. I try to put my emotions aside every time I go on the court. I think I’m better than before, and I don’t think it affects me that much on a daily basis, but yeah, I just don’t know, Kostyuk said shaking his head. There’s not much to say, really. It’s just a part of my life.
That’s why Kostyuk decided not to exchange the usual post-match banter with opponents from Russia or Belarus. And that’s why she avoided a handshake and avoided eye contact, even after losing to Australian Open champion Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 on day one at Roland Garros.
What surprised Kostyuk, 20 and 39th, on Sunday was the reaction she received from spectators at the Philippe Chatrier court: they booed her loudly and hissed derisively as she headed straight for the chair umpire instead of congratulating the winner after the lopsided result. The negative response intensified as she gathered her things and left the field towards the locker room.
I must say, said Kostyuk, that I did not expect it. People should be, honestly, embarrassed.
FRENCH OPEN DRAW: Women | Men | Broadcast Schedule
Kostyuk is now based in Monaco, and her mother and sister are also there, but her father and grandfather are still in Kyiv. Perhaps the fans at the main stage of the clay-court events were unaware of the backstory and thought Kostyuk simply hadn’t followed the usual tennis etiquette.
Initially, Sabalenka who approached the net as if anticipating some kind of exchange with Kostyuk thought the noise was directed at her.
At first I thought they were booing me, Sabalenka said. I was a little confused, and I was, like, OK, what do I do?
Sabalenka tried to ask the chair umpire what was going on. She also looked up at her entourage in the stands. Then she realized that although she knew that Kostyuk and other Ukrainian tennis players had refused to greet opponents from Russia or Belarus after a match, spectators may not have known and therefore answered in a way that Sabalenka did not think deserved.
They saw it, she supposed, as disrespect (for) me.
Overall, while the tennis itself wasn’t particularly memorable, the whole scene, including the absence of the players’ usual pre-match photo after the draw, became the most remarkable from the first day in Paris.
The highest-ranked player to return home was No. 7 Maria Sakkari, who lost 7-6(5), 7-5 to 42nd-ranked Karolina Muchova in what wasn’t necessarily such a big upset. Both have been major semi-finalists and Muchova has won her last four Slam matches against top-10 players, including beating Sakkari at Roland Garros last year. Also absent: Australian Open semi-finalist No. 21 Magda Linette, who was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, and the No. 29 Zhang Shuai.
The first seed to retire was No. 20 Dan Evans, who was eliminated 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by Thanasi Kokkinakis. 11 Karen Khachanov, a semi-finalist in the last two majors, came back after losing the first two sets to beat Constant Lestienne, a once-banned French player, 3-6, 1-6, 6- 2, 6-1, 6-3 score in front of a cheering crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Two-time Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas also came close to being forced into a fifth set, but edged past Jiri Vesely 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7). No. 24 Sebastian Korda, who missed three months after injuring his wrist at the Australian Open, won in straight sets in an All-American match against Mackenzie McDonald, the last player to face and beat Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion has been sidelined with a hip injury since that game in January.
Sabalenka called Sunday emotionally difficult for mundane tennis-related reasons, such as the nerves that come with any first-round match, but more importantly due to the unusual circumstances involving war.
You are playing against (a) Ukrainian and you never know what will happen. You never know how people will support you or not? explained Sabalenka, who took an early break and trailed 3-2 before winning six straight games with a powerful first strike. I was worried, like, people will be against me, and I don’t like to play when people (are) against me so much.
A Ukrainian journalist asked Sabalenka what her message to the world is regarding the war, especially in this context: she can overtake Iga Swiatek at the top of the ranking based on the results of the next two weeks and, therefore, serves of a model.
No one in the world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, supports the war. Person. How can we support the war? No normal person will ever support him. Why do we have to speak loudly and say these things? It’s like: One plus one (is) two. Of course, we don’t support war, Sabalenka said. If it could affect the war in any way, if it could stop it, we would. But unfortunately, it is not in our hands.
When part of these comments were read to Kostyuk by a journalist, she answered in a calm and measured tone that she does not understand why Sabalenka does not come out and says that she does not personally support this war.
Kostyuk also dismissed the idea that players from Russia or Belarus could be in a difficult situation when they return to those countries if they were to talk about what is happening in Ukraine.
I don’t know why it’s a difficult situation, Kostyuk said with a chuckle.
I don’t know what the other players are afraid of, she said. I’m going back to Ukraine, where I can die anytime from drones or missiles or whatever.
OlympicTalk is enabled Apple News. Promote us!
|
Sources
2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/05/27/hockey-world-championship-iihf-usa-germany-semifinal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s Professional Hockey: Could It Work in Vancouver?
- USA men’s hockey team stunned by Germany in world championship semifinals
- 5 Google Maps Scams (and How to Avoid Them)
- Watch: Japan’s Disneyland tourists cower after the early announcement of the quake
- Punishment of a Chinese comedy group sends chills through the artistic sphere
- Texas House impeaches Attorney General Ken PaxtonA key Trump defender
- Special stamp, Rs 75 coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building
- Jokowi chose Menkominfo because of its competence and credibility
- Ed Ames, 1960s singer and TV actor, dead at 95
- Google warns about unofficial Android TV boxes, offers tips on how to spot them
- Avantika Dassani: I try to choose roles that surprise the audience | Bollywood
- Roland-Garros: Sabalenka wins thrilling first round