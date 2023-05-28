Fashion
Three men in a ‘trouple’ share what their everyday life is like in a relationship in a bid to de-stigmatize the alternative lifestyle
-
People in a group, or a relationship between three people, have gained significant followers on TikTok.
-
The #throuple hashtag currently has over 869 million cumulative views on the app.
-
A TikToker told Insider that fans frequently thank him for normalizing the single relationship type.
The 3 of March, Adam Joshuaa 27-year-old man from Vancouver, British Columbia, posted a video kissing his partner in front of a snowy background. The text on the screen read: “We should try an open relationship!” The video then playfully transitions to a clip that included a third person, as all three are seen smiling at the caption, “Fall in love and start a closed band months later.”
Videos featuring three people in the same relationship have become increasingly common on TikTok. The term for the type of unique relationship and its complementary hashtag #trouble currently has over 869 million cumulative views on the app.
Popular polyamorous TikTokers like @CampThrouple And @DailyThrouple amassed 237,000 subscribers and 45,000 subscribers, respectively, by sharing information about their romance triads.
Joshua’s March upload had 1.8 million views. More than 70,000 subscribers tune in for updates from him and their connections. He told Insider he regularly receives messages from viewers thanking him for shining the spotlight on the threesome lifestyle, but he’s also been the subject of hateful comments from those who say the dynamic is doomed to failure.
Joshua guided viewers through his journey from monogamy to polyamory
In May 2022, Joshua created TikToks with his monogamous partner of five years, Zeke, documenting their trips And outdoor adventures. He told Insider he was following a “very traditional and normal lifestyle” at the time on a trajectory towards marriage and children.
Then they decided to try an open relationship. It lasted about five months, by which time they both met Derrick, fell in love, and a final “what are we” conversation led to them all agreeing to be a couple, he said. Derrick hadn’t been in a band before either, but the trio decided to “take a leap of faith” and see what would happen.
Joshua said he was “really nervous” to start posting about his new relationship status on TikTok.
He posted a little downloads, which featured the three spending time together and made lighthearted videos that explained how they deal with jealousy. His confidence grew as he received positive responses from viewers. Some commentators cheekily asked if they were looking for a fourth.
Then the more personal messages arrived. Joshua said members of the polyamorous community have started direct messaging him congratulating him for shining a light on the alternative lifestyle.
“Every other day I have groups or people in open relationships… send me a private message and thank me for posting,” he said. “To show some representation, just show the stories of that part of the online community because they just don’t see that thing. It’s always so quiet.”
Despite widespread support, not all responses were positive
Joshua said he was also ready to be criticized. Viewers also left judgmental comments saying that the trouples were just couples with unresolved relationship issues, or that their threesome relationship was doomed.
“I think when people see something different they kind of get scared and immediately put up a barrier and throw hate at it,” Joshua told Insider.
He said he didn’t mind most of the negativity because he was confident in his relationship. However, a recurring comment suggesting he was giving the gay community a bad name stuck with him.
“I really thought about that one for a while,” he said. “I don’t want to cause more hate anywhere. I want to spread positivity and love around the world.”
Joshua said he came to the conclusion that members of the LGBT community shouldn’t have to fit a singular mold to be accepted, and encouraged others to support ‘smaller parts’ of the community .
Although he is reluctant to become the face of throuples, he understands that he is one of the few TikTokers to point out the different dynamic and he plans to continue posting about it.
“If I can be that representation for people, I’m really, really happy to do it,” he said.
For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here.
Read the original article at Initiated
|
